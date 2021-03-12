If you’re an outdoorsman, it doesn’t get much better than springtime in Oklahoma.
The general spring turkey hunting season will begin on April 6th in all areas except the Southeast Region which includes the counties of Atoka, Choctaw, Coal, Latimer, LeFlore, McCurtain, Pittsburg, and Pushmataha.
These counties are open on April 19th. All regular turkey seasons end on May 6th.
Youth spring turkey season is open the weekend of April 3th and 4th except for the southeast region. These same counties mentioned above have their youth spring turkey season on April 17-18.
Check your hunting regulations for bag limits.
Here are a few tips for turkey hunting.
As with most hunting, nothing takes the place of scouting and boots on the ground.
If you don’t have access to private property, there are a number of opportunities and resources available to hunt turkeys on public land.
The one thing I’ve learned about turkeys is that many times there’s no rhyme or reason for some of the things they do. I’ve witnessed a mature and very wild tom turkey, seeing his reflection, peck the bumper of a Ford F150 pickup truck, which happened to be mine.
Also, and not funny at the time, a gentleman, with a classic 1956 or 1957 Chevrolet, was staying in an area state park. He requested a report be taken for his auto insurance.
You guessed it, a tom had indeed done some serious damage having pecked off the paint almost to the point that it looked as though someone had peppered it with buckshot.
There are a number of easy-to-use calls on the market.
If you have time to practice and have an understanding family, including your loyal canine, the diaphragm mouth calls are some of the most practical simply because they reduce movement and free up both hands.
Do yourself a favor. If you have a set of shooting sticks— take them with you.
If not, save your pennies and invest in a set of them or a stable gun rest. A gun gets heavy when you’re having to sit motionless.
The keys to a successful spring turkey season are locating an area with turkeys and scouting to learn the terrain looking for turkey tracks and turkey scat.
Find areas along creek bottoms or ridges where they tend to roost in mature trees.
Having a plan in place and knowledge of the area will help swing things your way.
If you can hear a turkey gobble, he is closer than you think. Hen and tom decoys work well together or even a hen decoy by itself.
One rule of thumb that I have learned over the years is, the less you call, the better off you are.
Overcalling is tempting, but doesn’t always yield results. Let the tom dictate the conversation.
If you have a bird coming your way and hasn’t gobbled in some time, the chances are he’s coming in silent.
In the Green Country area of Oklahoma, we have the Eastern, Rio Grande and Eastern/Rio Grande hybrid breed of turkeys. The Rio Grande breed tends to be more vocal than the Eastern breed. A Rio Grande tends to be easier to call in, at least in my experience.
Throughout the central and western of Oklahoma, you will find the Rio Grande breed.
In the far western panhandle of the state, there are a mix of Rio Grande's and Merriam’s breed of turkeys.
The Osceola breed is located only in parts of Florida. If you complete the harvesting of all of these four breeds of turkey, it is considered a “Grand Slam”.
For a “World Slam”, you add in the Gould’s wild turkey which is found in Old Mexico, and small parts of New Mexico and Arizona.
Generally, turkeys many times hang up just out of range.
One bit of advice — patience, patience, and patience.
Reach Kilgore at jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com.
