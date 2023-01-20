Sooner or later, cold weather will return and we’ll be back to more of a January fare of nature. When that happens, you may be ready for any excuse to get out of the house.
On the horizon — 466,000 square feet of indoor bargains for outdoor fun at the Tulsa Boat, Sport and Travel Show, which runs January 30 - February 5 at the Sagenet Center Expo Center in Tulsa, 4145 East 21st Street.
In its 67th year, the Oklahoma-owned and operated event is the fifth-largest boat and RV show in the country. Boats of all shapes and sizes will be on display.
Bigger and better each year, it will showcase hundreds of new products, including the latest cabin cruisers, pontoon boats, ski boats, fishing boats, the newest gear, tackle and more. Also on site, you can tour the Class A motor homes, fifth wheels, travel trailers and much more.
In 2023, the show will feature 150 vendor booths and cover a 10.5-acre area.
This year, the new Toyota Tundra truck and the new Toyota Sequoia full-sized sport utility vehicle will be on display. Of importance will be the demonstration of the Tundra’s new docking technology allowing it to hook up to a boat or RV.
Whether you like fishing, sailing, cruising, skiing, wakeboarding, or traveling, the show will have something for everyone.
Representatives from marine, RV and outdoor manufacturers as well as area dealerships will be at the show to answer questions and provide information on the latest watercraft, camping accessories and angling products.
Some of the vendors have been coming for many years and have a loyal customer base. The show has boats that range from kayaks to 60-foot yachts which retail for over a million dollars.
The hours are as follows:
• Monday, Jan. 30: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (preview)
• Tuesday, Jan. 31 through Thursday, Feb. 2: Noon to 8 p.m.
• Friday, Feb. 3: Noon to 9 p.m.
• Saturday, Feb. 4: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Sunday, Feb. 5: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Ticket Information:
• Adult: $10 (coupons for $2 off available at all Tulsa area Dick’s Sporting Goods stores while supplies last);
• Children 12-under: No charge.
There are also daily promotions, valid from noon to 5 p.m. daily:
Daily Promotions: (Valid noon to 5 p.m.):
Tuesday, Jan. 31: First Responder Day: $5; Uniform / ID required
Wednesday, Feb. 1: Veterans Day: $5; ID required
Thursday, Feb. 2: Seniors Day (60-over): $5; ID required
Friday, February 3 - Teacher Appreciation Day: $5; school ID required
Tickets can be purchased online and there are some two-day tickets (Monday-Friday only) for $15 each.
It’s a candy store for outdoor lovers as well as travel aficionados. My favorite item is the excursion outfitters from various parts of the country plus Canada and Mexico. For more details, go to tulsaboatshow.com.
If you get an opportunity, at least go “window shopping” for spring and summer 2023.
Take the family and make an outing of it.
Contact Kilgore at jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com.
