Lifelong Muskogee resident Ruben Gaines-Sallis is on a mission whose goal is to maintain and grow attention to the outdoors.
Having been raised on a farm in the Muskogee area, Ruben has a love of hunting, fishing, farming and the great outdoors. He comes from a well-respected family whose roots run deep in the area.
Graduating from Muskogee High School in 2010, he was a standout football player under then-head football coach Matt Hennesy.
Gaines-Sallis is an alum of the University of Central Oklahoma, a former high school teacher, a coach at both the high school and collegiate level as well as a police officer.
And, the fourth in his family to have the name Ruben.
“In the early 1950s, my great-grandfather, Ruben Sallis, along with great grandmother, Viola Sallis, founded the farm in Fort Gibson and that's where my love of the outdoors and livestock began," said Ruben.
They taught their sons Ruben Jr., Calvin, Sylvester and Danny everything about farm life, hunting and fishing.
"Back then, there was a different purpose. Then, it was more about learning how to survive compared to now," Ruben said.
"Growing up, we had livestock, chickens, hogs, vegetables, fruits, sugar cane, and just about every fruit-bearing tree imaginable."
As time went on, being outdoors became more recreational
"My grandfather passed on to their sons, who eventually passed those ways of life to, particularly, myself and my cousin James Sallis," he said.
All grew to appreciate it in different ways.
"My grandfather and my uncles all have a different style or preference when it comes to the outdoors. This is where I get my variety and willingness to learn new outdoor lifestyles from,” Ruben said.
"For example, my grandfather Ruben Jr. loves to fish. I’ve never seen anyone catch a limit of crappie from the bank faster than him. My Uncle Calvin is more of a ‘go big or go home’ type outdoorsman. He likes giant catfish, and big bucks. My uncle “Pinky” (Sylvester) is more of a Swiss Army knife — he simply loves being outdoors. So hunting, fishing, gardening, even raking leaves and cutting grass is fun to him.
And that, he said, really reflects what he wants people to understand about “Let’s Talk: Outdoors.”
“Being outdoors has so many avenues, and once you explore those different entities, you will begin to naturally mold and shape yourself into the outdoorsman you want to be,” he said.
And away from less fulfilling things.
“I think these days both kids and adults get lost in their phones and forget about the outdoors,'' said Ruben. “Times of depression, anxiety, obesity, sickness and poverty. I personally believe the outdoors can be everyone's health escape.”
His vision for Let’s Talk: Outdoors goes like this:
“It’s not only to provide cool pictures and video content of my adventures, it’s also to teach people how the newcomer outdoorsman can accomplish the same things any other outdoorsman on TV or YouTube is accomplishing,” he said.
The outdoors lifestyle and equipment can be expensive, as he noted.
“Let’s Talk: Outdoors will provide “how to” videos providing information for people wanting to do different things outdoors without breaking the bank,” he said. “The videos will provide information for people who are using equipment that can be purchased at any local outdoors store or outdoor equipment section for a reasonable price. If I can provide techniques orways of doing things outdoors, perhaps that will encourage more people to get outside. The other side of it is just to provide great content for my YouTube channel.”
Sallis recalls watching hunting and fishing shows as a kid, such as Bill Dance Outdoors with his grandfather.
“I believe Covid forced a lot of people worldwide outside. It’s my belief that once folks get outdoors, the majority don't know what to do once they are out. Believing we’re on the tail end of the pandemic, I feel I can reach those people through LTO.”
Ruben already gets plenty of inquiries and feedback.
“I have people reach out all of the time, wanting to know how, what, when and where to do things outdoors. Let’s Talk: Outdoors allows me to inform folks effectively by utilizing You Tube and social media platforms, Facebook and Instagram. It also allows other outdoorsmen to interact by commenting and sharing their experiences, techniques, and ideas,” he said.
“One thing I want to make clear is that I do not have all the answers, and the way I do things is not the only way.”
But he can certainly raise the discourse, and like it was passed through generations of his family, share a diverse appreciation for all the outdoors provides.
Check him out on Facebook or Instagram or You Tube under, you got it: Let’s Talk: Outdoors.
In today's world, it’s refreshing to see a young man who is wise beyond his years have a positive impact on the future generations.
