Oh spring, where art thou?
The warmer than normal temperatures provide a great opportunity to get the family out of the house and involved in some outdoor fun that doesn't cost an arm and a leg plus will provide some exercise to boot before things begin to green up.
In this case I’m talking about searching for shed deer antlers. If you’re like me and several of my hunting buddies, you spend the majority of your time in the woods during the fall each year —and that’s a big mistake.
I will be the first person to jump up and say” guilty as charged” when it comes to not spending enough time in the woods during the off-season.
There’s so much more to be learned after deer season with shed hunting.
Whitetail bucks can begin shedding their antlers as early as December but rarely as late as March.
One of the first things to assess is the overall condition of the deer herd in your area. Thus far, we have enjoyed one of the mildest winters I can ever remember and, according to wildlife officials, the deer needed it.
The frigid cold temperatures we dealt with late last winter, coupled with the drought and record heat suffered over the summer ,might add up to a poor fawn crop but only time will tell.
A relic that has always intrigued and fascinated me is the antler shed. I enjoy getting out and searching for antlers that bucks have shed and it gives me some idea as to the quality of bucks that survived the hunting season.
Some of the spots I like to key in on are areas around late season food plots, along fence rows, travel corridors and water sources.
In some cases, I will even leave up a trail camera or two which aids in letting me know what bucks survived the hunting season and winter as well.
“Antlers are nature’s most remarkable accomplishment,” according to Jim Heffelfinger, a writer featured in The Journal of the Texas Trophy Hunters magazine. “They are the only completely regenerating organ in mammals.”
In adult deer, antler growth begins within a few weeks of losing their last set of antlers. While doing some research concerning deer antlers I really came to appreciate one of God’s most masterful works of art, and no two are alike.
Heffelfinger notes that members of the deer family range from the 10-pound pudu of South America to the 1,500-pound Alaskan Moose and the even larger antlers of the extinct Irish elk, a type of giant fallow deer.
“There is one exception to the antler rule in the deer family and that is the Chinese water deer, which lacks antlers.” says Heffelfinger. “In place of antlers, male Chinese water deer have the large protruding upper canines that are reminiscent of several extinct deer species.”
Whatever the case, deer hunter or not, one cannot help but marvel at these unique cast-offs. For more information, you might consult George and Anthony Bubenik’s book, “Horns, Pronghorns, and Antlers,” published in 1990.
Many current designers use deer antlers in lamps, chandeliers, jewelry and knives, just to mention a few.
Getting out ,when the weather permits, helps chase away the winter blues.
Reach Kilgore at jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.