“There’s nowhere I’d rather be than Southern Kansas chasing ditch chickens,” said Tanner McColl of Piedmont. McColl, his two brothers, girlfriend and parents just returned from pheasant hunting there.
Tanner explained, “My dad and grandpa started taking me hunting when I was young.”
McColl, who works for Plexus International, also enjoys chasing a good covey of quail.
He walked five to 10 miles and shot a limit of birds. They had a great day just enjoying the scenery and watching their dogs, German shorthaired pointers, work.
McColl uses a Benelli Super Black Eagle shotgun with any three-inch shot.
Because the pheasant is a larger bird which can have a wingspan of up to three feet, it requires a heavier shot.
“Hunting and being in the outdoors is good for your health and makes you a happier person,” explained McColl.
Via the ODWC website, Tell Judkins, upland game biologist shares, “The ring-necked pheasant is a beautifully colored game bird hunted here in Oklahoma. If you’ve ever thought these birds have an exotic look, well you are right. These birds are native to China and East Asia, but were introduced to North America in the 1800’s. Although Oklahoma is at the southernmost fringe of their range, they occur in healthy numbers in the north central and northwest part of the state.”
The pheasant is the state game bird of South Dakota, where hunters bag over one million of these birds annually.
“There are many reasons why pheasant hunting is alluring with the social factor being one of them, continues Judkins. “ I like the group activity aspect that pheasant hunting has to offer. And as an avid foodie, there’s definitely the appeal of adding a new species of game bird to my repertoire. And also, you can dress like an old English gentleman — or woman — and it’s totally acceptable. Plus, license requirements for pheasant hunting are simple. You just need a valid hunting license, unless you’re exempt.”
Pheasants prefer cultivated farmland habitat mixed with weedy fencerows, ditches and corners. Judkins advises hunters to look for OLAP CRP lands, crop circle corners, or strip farming.
Author Christopher Eger, in the book Small Game Hunting, writes, “These birds are fast on their feet and normally run first before flying. Pheasant will often return to the same area day after day when flushed away, so back-to-back hunting on the same field over a week can bring good results. The smart hunter scouts and learns their escape patterns each day and is waiting for them.”
Cooksinfo.com advises, “Pheasant is a very lean meat and some people say it is more tasty than chicken. When roasting, many people put a few strips of fatty bacon on top of it and baste the meat while cooking to counteract the leaness.”
Even though pheasant season has flown on by, it’s never too early to plan for next year. I’m sure the McColl family is already doing just that.
