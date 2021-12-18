For those who remember the movie “Caddyshack” with Bill Murray, he was the groundskeeper of an elite golf club who waged war with a pocket gopher destroying the course.
That is what my life has resembled of late.
On our Sandhills Farm in eastern Oklahoma, we suddenly had several gophers and moles invade our space.
My elderly neighbor, who was raised in the area, suggested I get a lawn chair and sit with my shotgun on the porch to pick them off as they came up out of their tunnels.
However, a retired gentleman took care of it for us and gave me some training in the process.
The trapper said he had all of the business he could handle and isn’t taking any referrals. The only reason he came to the farm is because his wife and my wife go to the same hairdresser.
The pesky varmints are pocket gophers, a burrowing rodent. Weighing about half a pound, they can live about five years. They have cheek pouches or “pockets” and use these to transport food back in their burrow. Gophers can certainly tear up your vegetable garden or flower beds. I learned that they love plant roots, bulbs, roses, tubers, and any vegetables with juices.
No license is required to take care of your own land but if you wish to do it as a business, you need to check out this webpage, wildlifedepartment.com/law/nwco-operators/additional-info .
The certification is called a Nuisance Wildlife Control Operators license. I have this license but have only used it in the past to capture and transport geese when I managed a state park. I need to read up on gophers.
Mr. Gopher Trapper came out, shovel and traps in hand, and the rest is history—we hope.
My wife has given me the talk. I am to get rid of these critters—or else.
If any of you are in the same boat, I have discovered someone who is taking business. In fact, she has had to hire a secretary to book appointments.
‘Have gopher traps. Will travel.’ That could be her ad in the newspaper.
Gopher Girl, her Facebook name, is the answer to many a landscaper or gardener’s problem. Darra Roberson is a young lady with a thriving pest control business in Oklahoma County and was recently profiled by KFOR-TV in OKC.
She was trained by her dad as a teenager and the training has paid off, creating a pest control business. Gopher Girl can handle 12-18 houses a day. Ever the entrepreneur, Roberson has been packing up the gophers to sell to coyote hunters as bait.
I was wondering if Gopher Girl is romantically attached. We have a 27-year-old son living in Reno/Tahoe, Nevada and we’d like to lure him back to the Sooner State.
Alas, Gopher Girl is taken. Wonder if she has a sister?
Reach Kilgore at jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.