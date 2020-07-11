What a catch!
Locals have landed the 2019 Bassmaster Classic champion, Ott DeFoe, to keynote the 2020 Beast Feast in Muskogee.
This is always the hottest ticket in town and is an occasion jointly sponsored by New Community Church and BOOM Outdoors.
Formed in 2007 by a group of friends, BOOM (Bringing Outdoor Opportunities to Men) is a Christian-based organization that works to provide outdoor opportunities for men and their families.
Muskogee’s 13th annual Beast Feast has booked professional angler Ott DeFoe, age 34, to be the inspirational speaker at this year’s event, set for Saturday, Aug. 15th at the Muskogee Civic Center.
A resident of Knoxville, Tennessee, he went on a trip to Okeechobee, Florida at age nine and that is where his love of bass fishing began.
In 2011, Ott won the Bassmaster Rookie of the Year award. Active on the fishing trail, he has performed well in the Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour series.
In 2019, DeFoe won the Bassmaster Classic, known as the “Super Bowl of Bass Fishing”.
When Ott is at home, he actively participates at Lyons Creek Baptist Church and fishes local lakes and rivers.
New Community Church member Brian Lanham was one of the founders of BOOM Outdoors.
“It’s a ministry of our church to show God’s love to this community,” said Lanham. “It is a way to bring men closer together and to get the youth involved in the outdoor experience and draw both closer to God.”
“In the midst of this pandemic, men are searching for answers,” Lanham explained.
Numerous vendors of every imaginable outdoor product will be in attendance and a barbeque sandwich supper made by Runt’s Barbeque will be served.
Country music entertainment will be provided and hundreds of door prizes will be given out during the evening.
Sorry, ladies, but the hottest happening in town is for guys only. It’s time to scramble around and get those tickets.
“The first event, held at New Community Church drew 250 folks,” said Lanham. It has been held at the Civic Center ever since and over 3,000 free tickets have been printed and they will go fast.”
Many volunteers help with the planning and setup for this long-anticipated shindig and over 100 sponsors made the abundant amount of prizes possible. A special prize will be given to each boy under 12 in attendance.
Some of the past speakers have included Edwin Evers, Stan Potts, Mark Rose, Jimmy Sites, Justin Gibbons and Hank Parker.
After attending for 11 years, I always look forward to connecting with old friends and making new ones. It is a great evening of wonderful fellowship with other men.
Mike's Outdoors and USA Barn in Muskogee and Keith’s Hardware in Fort Gibson are the ticket locations.
Additional information can be found on the BOOM Outdoors Facebook page or their website, boomoutdoors.com, or New Community Church at (918) 683-9111.
Doors open at 4 p.m. and the dinner begins at 6 p.m. Free tickets were made available earlier this week.
Sanitation stations will be available on site and other precautionary measures are being discussed.
Reach John Kilgore at jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.