Last call for berry picking.
Oklahoma’s Agritourism industry is ripe with beauty. Farms and ranches across the state are opening their gates and allowing individuals and families to come and indulge in the “pick yourself” experience.
Types of fruit, vegetables, berries, sunflowers and other wildflowers available for harvesting and can be found on the Oklahoma Agritourism Facebook page or their website, oklahomaagritourism.com .
I visited with Sam and Janet Ingle who have a place near Red Oak in southeastern Oklahoma called Creekside Berry Farm.
The Ingle’s Farm has primarily blueberries but also they have strawberries and vegetables, as well, to pick in season.
Retired as assistant safety manager at Arkola Sand and Gravel, Sam was looking for a way to have a little extra income for he and Janet, a retired nurse, to have in their golden years.
Ingle sought the advice of the owners of another blueberry farm in the Poteau area, Maple Creek Berry Farm. The owners were generous with their knowledge of blueberry bushes and their cultivation.
Starting down this adventurous path in 2008, Ingle purchased blueberry bushes that were two years old. That way, he bypassed the mortality period that can occur with immature bushes. After that, Ingle let the bushes grow another two years picking the blossoms off each year. Then, the bushes were mature and would begin their yield.
Ingle also plants six different varieties which gives him some earlier berries and a later bounty too.
The blueberry season starts in early to mid-June and will extend to this weekend and possibly next weekend at the two previously mentioned farms.
I advise you to find their phone number from their Facebook page or website before venturing afield.
Ingle noted that his agritourism business gives folks something to eat while having fun.
“ Some kids take to it like a duck to water,” said Ingle. “ With others, it takes a bit to get them used to it. Some kids haven’t been outside as much.”
In this heat, anywhere you go to pick, first check with the farm about their morning and evening hours and days of the week they are open to the public.
At Creekside Berry Farm, you will be handed a 5 gallon bucket. A full bucket of blueberries is $23. For less than a full bucket, they prorate the cost.
“When I show a youngster to the blueberry farm, I teach him “quality control,” laughed Ingle. ‘I show him you have to taste one first. Taste one, then put another one in the bucket.”
Ingle said the OSU Extension office folks will work with anyone interested in finding out about agritourism. He has also attended meetings where Farmer’s Market managers gather.
For blackberries, Ingle mentioned Grandpa’s Berry Patch near Wilburton.
Near Gore, there is a blueberry farm which also is a Christmas tree farm. It’s called Cal2Homa. They said this weekend was likely their last weekend to pick berries. The owners chose the name because 25 years ago they moved from California to our fair state. Christmas tree season will begin in November.
Around Porter, of course, there are some great “pick your own peaches” places.
My wife is a native of Adair County which is famous for its strawberries, which mature each May.
She can remember as a child, some six decades ago, going with her mom to the strawberry patches to pick berries. Even though they grew a big garden at home, her family hadn’t tackled raising strawberries.
“ I can remember sitting in the dirt of the strawberry patch and putting a few in my little wooden crate and eating a few others as I went along,” she said. “ I know my Mom always paid a little extra for the berries we three kids ate.”
In this age of quarantine and social distancing, taking the family outdoors can bring some relief. Just be mindful of the heat and adjust your plans accordingly.
Of course, in the fall, pumpkins will be plentiful. If you want to try your hand at pumpkins, you’d better start now because they can have up to a 120 day growing cycle.
But that’s for another column.
