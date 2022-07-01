When Ben Pemberton’s son Maddox turned 11 years old in May, the Fort Gibson father decided to do something a little different for his son's birthday.
Instead of giving him a new video game or spending money, he chose to book an outdoor adventure hunting some hogs near Purcell with granddad Dewayne. Maddox, and himself in the hunting party.
Since Maddox had never hunted for hogs before, Ben thought it would be an exciting new experience for him, as well as an opportunity for them all to make some long lasting memories together.
The hunt took place on June 13 on a ranch consisting of approximately 200 hundred wooded acres south of Oklahoma City. Before the hunt began, Maddox and Ben spent some time at the rifle range, talking about shot placement on a hog and putting some rounds on a broadside silhouette of a boar. They did this until he felt confident he could make an accurate shot.
“Our two day trip on the ranch was semi-guided, as our morning and evening hunts would be spent in an elevated blind, while mid-day hunting would be ‘spot and stalk,'" Ben said.
Beginning their hunt the first morning in a blind, they saw plenty of wildlife, but, unfortunately, no hogs.
The fun really began when the Pemberton trio started the “spot and stalk” portion of the hunt. Traveling to several different locations on the ranch, they spotted several hogs and were able to track a few of them for a short distance without being able to line up a shot.
Around 11:30 a.m., they noticed a large boar making his way down a fence line. The tall grass allowed them to approach within 50-60 yards undetected.
“It was here that we waited near a small spruce tree and hoped he would continue down the fence line and give us a broadside shot. Luckily for us, he did just that,” said Ben.
Maddox took steady aim with his .243 youth rifle and made an excellent shot, hitting the boar in the vitals just above the front shoulder. He didn't travel more than 10 yards after impact.
As they came upon the downed animal, the Pembertons were immediately impressed by its body size and the size of its "cutters." In all, it was estimated that it weighed near 250 pounds and had cutters nearly 3 inches long.
To say that Maddox was thrilled would be an understatement.
"In the end, we came home with plenty of meat and memories that will last forever. Maddox says that it was the best birthday present he has ever had," explained Ben. ”I couldn't agree more.”
Ben told me that he had been blessed to have his father, Dewayne, who knew the importance of getting kids involved in hunting and fishing at a young age.
"Dad took us hunting and fishing every chance he got. From this, I developed a passion for the outdoors,” said Ben. "Today, I look forward to the opportunities I get to hunt and fish as much as anything else during the year. Sharing these experiences with family makes it even better.”
Ben feels that we need to teach our kids an appreciation for the outdoors and the natural resources around us since preserving it for the future will be ultimately up to them.
I couldn’t agree more.
Reach Kilgore at jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.