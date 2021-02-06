Stroud resident Shayla Duree became interested in a late winter/early spring form of hunting. Hunting for the shed antlers of deer.
“My husband and his dad grew up looking for sheds by foot. I wanted to go out and look and since we have kiddos, it would be something fun for them to do as well. I wondered if a dog could find them since I knew I would be terrible at it, so I started researching how to train your dog to pick up scents,” said Duree.
“I came across NASHDA (North American Shed Hunting Dog Association) and this item called Rack Wax by Tim Dokken. NASHDA was the first organization to hold shed dog events and give dogs the ability to earn titles.There were a dozen videos on training and working your dog to find sheds.”
After some more research, Duree discovered that the UKC(United Kennel Club) had also recently started a program for events and titles.
“We attended the first Kansas Shed Dogs event in February of 2019. It was very cold and it had snowed the weekend we were there, but we all had a blast. There are so many wonderful people involved, everyone is friendly and quick to help when needed,” shared Duree.
Each handler and their style of training is a little different. Duree highly recommends working on obedience first and foremost, and then getting the dog into playing fetch. Once they are able to bring the object back to you, start with a rubber antler, making it more and more difficult as you progress. After they really begin to enjoy the game, set the antler up on something outside like the back of a truck and let them find it.
“Usually, I will let them see it first so they get the idea that they need to find it and make it harder from there rewarding them with each retrieve. There are three waxes that can be used to put the antler scent onto a training dummy or even a real shed. Bone Clone, Rack Wax, and Jeremy Moore's Antler Wax. It comes in a chapstick tube and you just smear a little on the base of the antler and around the tines.
"You should always start with a rubber antler or at the very least cut off the tips of a real one. You can ruin a pup if they run to get the shed and end up poking themselves in the mouth,” explained Duree. “ The best videos out there are by Jeremy Moore (Dog Bone) and Tim Dokken also has some training videos and both have training supplies.”
In Oklahoma, late February through early May is best for hunting the sheds of deer.. Prime time will be March and April when the deer start dropping sheds.
Duree went out pretty early last year and found some from the previous year, but didn't find any fresh sheds until late February. She recommends taking a shed along with you and throwing it out every now and then to keep your dog’s confidence up, because some days there just isn't much there.
Duree said, “The use of sheds is endless. Some people will sell the large ones,but most, like us, use them for decorations in the home. We have made rattling sets but you could make a chandelier, lamp, or table. A lot of people buy them as dog chews, although that is highly discouraged for a shed dog. There is also this fantastic artist on Facebook that makes some really neat stuff out of antlers as well. I believe he has even made some earrings — Bob's Antler Art.”
“We really enjoyed going to the events and our kids being able to be involved as they have youth runs and it was something that we all liked to do. We knew the closest organization was Kansas, and we really wanted to expand the map, so more people could get involved. We made a Facebook page to get the awareness out there and people involved so we could eventually host our own event here in Oklahoma.” shared Duree.
“I ended up coming across this gal, Morgan Clapp, who also was trying to start a club, so we conjoined and held our first meeting last January and a training day shortly after. Unfortunately, Covid hit and we slowed down not knowing the circumstances, but we are getting ready to plan an event for this fall of 2021 and we will have some upcoming training events over the next few months.”
To see this growing organization, hop on their Facebook page, Oklahoma Shed Dog Association, and see updates and events.
“There are a handful of us heading to Missouri this weekend for another event,” said Duree. “ I am so proud of those getting involved and coming to the events. It's a lot of fun watching newcomers learn and earn ribbons.”
I am going to see if our dog can pick up the knack or hunting sheds. This would be a way to see what size of bucks you have on the property you hunt.
