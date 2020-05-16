Boe knows bowfishing. That’s for sure after he just landed a new state record in eastern Oklahoma last month.
For those who don’t know, bowfishing is a method of fishing that uses archery equipment to shoot and retrieve fish. Fish are shot with a barbed arrow that is attached with a special line to a reel mounted on the bow.
Some freshwater species commonly hunted include common carp, grass carp, bighead carp, alligator gar, and bowfin. In saltwater, rays and sharks are regularly pursued.
It combines the best worlds of fishing and bowhunting. You shoot the fish with a bow and arrow, attached with fishing line, and then reel in your catch.
Boe Meehan grew up in Broken Arrow and moved to Texas when he was 16. At age 18, he joined the U.S. Navy. Now, out of the service, he has returned to Broken Arrow.
“I have always been an outdoors person, “ said Meehan.”I have deer hunted but I enjoy fishing more.”
“My friend, Cody Chance(Chop), my cousin, Doug, and I went out to Lake Tenkiller in hopes of having a good night but we saw nothing,” said Meehan.
“ At about 11:30 p.m. that night, April 16th, we pulled the boat out of Tenkiller and then went to Little Greenleaf Lake. We saw a few gar here and there. Then, nothing at all for about an hour. We went as far back into the creek as one could go and still saw nothing. We got the boat turned around and headed back to end the night. On our way back out of the creek, we shot a few fish ---maybe three or four but nothing major. It was not until we got completely out of the creek going back into little Greenleaf that it happened. As we were putting by, still looking for fish, my friend Chop said “Watch out, log coming, hold on” and to our surprise it was not a log but was a huge fish. I pulled back, shot and the fight was on,” explained Meehan.
“I yelled to Chop and Doug to give back-up shots. Chop grabbed his bow and had a nice back-up shot to secure the fish,” said Meehan.
To get this fish certified, they called the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation and they pointed them in the direction of a man named Jon West, a fish biologist for the state, and he met Meehan the next day. Meehan pulled the fish out of ice and West weighed the fish and took his measurements.
It was a new state record largemouth buffalo fish which weighed in officially at 66 pounds 4 ounces.
If you are interested in finding out more about bowfishing, check out bowfishingassociation.com.
At times like this, with the Pandemic and all, we need some good news and the outdoors is the place to find it.
Reach John Kilgore at jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.