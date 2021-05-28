Wise beyond their years, the Cash brothers of Warner have taken what they learned from their father Dustin to a whole new level.
Jaxson was fascinated with fishing lures and how they were made. At eight years old,Jaxson fashioned a wooden pencil topwater lure out of a dowel rod to give to his dad, Dustin, on Fathers Day.
“Jaxson used the lure first, caught a bass and never gave it back to me,” chuckled Dustin, who has a collection of Jaxson’s early prototypes in his office.
Jaxson, who is turning 14 in July, is helped by his younger brother, Rylan, age 12.
Rylan enjoys fishing, hunting and basketball while Jaxson spends his time fishing, hunting and playing all sports.
Dustin, who does taxidermy work as a hobby, said both of his sons have artistic ability, which I wish I had.
Jaxson began wanting to make his own baits and market them.
The boys came up with the name, Big League Baits, one night after a ballgame at Hatbox Field.
Jaxson also designed his own logo for the packaging.
“I always wanted to make my own lures,” said Jaxson. “ There are endless possibilities on colors, glitters and combos.” His mom, Dana, says that he has an aptitude for engineering.
For Christmas, Jaxson requested molds in which to pour his own baits.
They are a family-owned company that creates custom-scented crappie lures specializing in fluke and the well-renowned beaver tails. The baits are 2.5 inches long with 10 baits in a bag.You may order from the Cash brothers and they accept Cash app. Baits are $4.00 per bag.
I’ve known their maternal grandparents, Randy and Linda Brassfield, for a long time. Randy owns a boat repair shop,Performance Plus Marine, in Muskogee and he is the one who tipped me off to the budding engineering entrepreneurs.
I went to the Cash’s home and shop to see the boy wonders at work.
They certainly have a slick operation. After heating the plastic in the microwave and adding the sweet anise scent, the molds are ready to be poured.
Set up of the plastic is done in very little time. The boys opened the molds and, voila, the baits are finished.
Next comes the quality control inspection and Jaxson is very exacting on his product. Lures that have a flaw are removed and melted down again.
At the end of the process is the packaging and storage in a case, ready for distribution to a store or shipping to a private client.
From time to time, product testing of the lures is conducted at the family pond.
Currently, Big League Baits are sold at the Warner Hardware Store, Lucky Lure Tackle in OKC, Rebel Bait Shop in Haileyville, Miller’s Dam Store in Enterprise. You can also find them on Facebook.
I appreciate the dedication of Dustin and Dana Cash to furthering the dreams and inventiveness of their sons. The sky is the limit as to what the brothers can accomplish in the future.
I’ve always said ---get a youngster involved in hunting, fishing, and the outdoors and it will keep them off the streets and out of trouble.
To contact Kilgore, email jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com.
