In the world of competitive bass fishing, winning a major tournament on home waters never comes easy.
Under the toughest of conditions, Jake Capps of Muskogee recently won the Bass Fishing League tournament held out of Three Forks Harbor on the Arkansas River.
“Winning the BFL last weekend meant the world to me. I’ve been close a few times, but I’ve never put all of the pieces together,”said Capps.” The competition consists of All-American Champions, Bassmaster Classic Qualifiers, FLW Cup Qualifiers in the field, so it’s not easy to win one.”
“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve hoped and prayed to win one of these, and to finally do it was such a blessing and I thank God for that, because it wouldn’t be possible without Him. My younger brother, Blake, and I are both blessed to have an amazing dad, Robert Capps. He’s taken us fishing since we were old enough to walk, and for them to be there with me while I won, made it a win for all of us,” explained Capps.
“I’m ready for Blake to win him one now, but I wouldn’t mind him coming in second and me winning another one,” chuckled Capps. “We’re always so competitive with each other, but, at the end of the day, we’re each other’s biggest fans.”
“Now that I have a win and trophy, I know I want to win number two even more than I wanted my first,” quipped Capps.“The only thing that would’ve made the win even better is if my wife, kids, and mom would’ve been there.”
“I knew that there was a big front coming Friday afternoon along with a chance of severe weather,” said Capps.”That night, we got a few inches of rain and I knew all of the creeks would be blown out.I locked down and went to an area with a lot of stumps that wasn’t around a feeder creek, so it wasn’t as blown out, and they were there. I was flipping a Yum Bad Mamma and kept it glued in my hand.”
Fishing is in the Capps family DNA and it all started with Jake’s dad, who is an accomplished tournament angler in his own right.
Back in the day, the BFL was called the Redman Tournament Trail and that is where the elder Capps won a tournament on Fort Gibson Lake back in the late 90’s.
Having fished with Robert in team tournaments over the years and also against him as well, I can attest he’s one of the most talented anglers with whom I’ve ever had the opportunity to fish.
It’s wonderful to see a hometown person such as Jake win in his own backyard but Jake,don’t look back --brother Blake is hot on your heels.
Jake Capps is sponsored by Phoenix Boats, Mercury Marine, Bill’s Marine in Skiatook, Quantum fishing, Falcon rods, and Pelican.
For his efforts, Capps weighed in five fish weighing 15-15 winning $6,998 (which included a $2,500 Phoenix Boats bonus.)
Shonn Goodwin of Norman placed 2nd winning $2,249 with five fish weighing 12-14.
Gunner West of Spiro placed 3rd winning $1,050 with five fish weighing 12- 05.
Hunter Baird of Gypsum, KS won big bass on the boater side with a fish weighing 5-14, respectively.
On the co-angler side, congratulations to Steven Lumpkin of Fort Gibson who placed first winning $2,249 with four fish weighing 8-11.
Kudos to the community of Muskogee as it continues to draw top-tier tournments such as this one.
It brings in thousands of dollars to the local economy and businesses.
To contact Kilgore, email jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com.
