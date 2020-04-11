The paddlefish, also known as spoonbill, is one of our state’s most odd-looking fish.
Known for the unusual appearance of their long, bill-like snout and their large size, paddlefish have been the subject of intense study. They can weigh over 100 pounds, live up to 50 years and, in Oklahoma, are found mainly in the Grand Neosho and Arkansas river systems.
The current state record is 132 pounds, 8 ounces was caught from the Arkansas River in April of 2018 by Larry Dale Morphew.
I spoke with Larry Fulton, owner of Larry's Bait and Tackle near Fort Gibson Dam. Last year, his business had five feet of water in it because of the flooding in Eastern Oklahoma.
"We had a good clientele of customers. We have been busy because people are wanting to get out and fish," said Fulton. Larry's Bait and Tackle is open seven days a week, generally 7 a.m.to 7 p.m.
Brandon Brown supervises the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife’s Paddlefish Research Center, which opened in 2008 near Miami, Okla. In addition to collecting information on the 22,000 paddlefish they have examined since 2008, the Paddlefish Research Center also provides a service to fishermen. If you bring your paddlefish in, they will fillet it for you. The ODWC harvests the eggs and processes them into caviar. The process leads to a source of funding for the ODWC.
Brown said the paddlefishing had been a little slow this year probably because less people had been out fishing where he is
" Once the water gets around to 62 degrees, then the big females will start making their run to the spawning areas," said Brown.
" It's been kind of a strange spring. It was warm earlier and you would think the fish would have made an early run around Spring Break, at least in my area on the Neosho River," explained Brown. " With the next big rain, the action should pick up."
Brown did mention that the sand bass are starting to bite.
,A few years ago,ABC News ran a story of Okla
homa’s forage into the world of “caviar dreams”, as the host of the television show, Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous, used to say. The paddlefish is a relative of the sturgeon, which is the source of beluga caviar, a delicacy that comes from Russia’s Caspian Sea.
Buyers from Europe as well as Japan say that the quality of the paddlefish eggs is second to none. Oklahoma paddlefish eggs are even found in New York’s fine restaurants.
Here are a few of the rules. Complete regulations at wildlifedepartment.com .
Paddlefish daily limit is one daily on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. Any paddlefish caught on a Monday or Friday must be released immediately. Anglers cannot possess a paddlefish in the field on Mondays or Fridays.
When snagging for paddlefish, anglers are allowed only one single hook or one treble hook. All hooks must have barbs removed or completely closed. When landing a paddlefish, it is illegal to use gaff hooks or any technique or device that injures the fish, unless the angler is bowfishing.
Once you keep a fish, you must stop paddlefish fishing (snagging) for the day, tag the fish immediately with the angler’s customer ID number or lifetime license number and report the harvest, within 24 hours, using the online E-Check system. Under no circumstances can any paddlefish be caught, kept and later released (no culling).
The annual paddlefish harvest limit is two paddlefish per angler.
Paddlefish angling by all methods is closed on the Spring River from the State Highway 60 bridge upstream to the Kansas line. Snagging of paddlefish or any fish is closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. year-round east of I-35 and north of I-40, except Miami City Park from the south boat ramp to the 125 Highway bridge which shall remain open.
Residents and nonresidents may have one paddlefish in their possession in the field. Nonresidents may possess no more than the annual harvest limit at any other time.
Catch and release of paddlefish by use of rod and reel, trotlines and throwlines is allowed, year-round. Paddlefish must be released immediately after being caught, unless kept for the daily limit. Anglers fishing trotlines or throwlines must release all paddlefish before leaving their lines (unless keeping one for a daily limit).
Paddlefish taken by bowfishing, gigs, spears and spearguns cannot be released. These methods cannot be used Mondays and Fridays.
Each cleaned paddlefish and its parts (carcass, meat or eggs) must be tagged and kept separate from all other cleaned paddlefish or paddlefish parts. Each person must keep their paddlefish distinctly separate from paddlefish taken by others. Paddlefish and paddlefish parts must remain tagged until the person in possession of the same reaches their residence.
No person can possess eggs (attached to the egg membrane) of more than one paddlefish. No person can possess more than 3 pounds of processed paddlefish eggs or fresh paddlefish eggs removed from the membrane. Processed eggs are any eggs taken from a paddlefish that have gone through a process that turns the eggs into caviar or into a caviar-like product.
No person can ship into or out of, transport into or out of, have in possession with the intent to so transport, or cause to be removed from this state, raw unprocessed, processed or frozen paddlefish eggs.
All paddlefish must have all internal organs removed before leaving the state.
Anglers are required to obtain a free paddlefish permit before fishing in Oklahoma. The permit can be obtained by going to the ODWC online.
The rules are important for conserving paddlefish in the Grand River system that largely supports the state’s — and some would argue the nation’s — most popular paddlefish fishery.
Paddlefish mature slowly — females must reach 8-10 years of age before they mature and reproduce; males, 6-8 years of age. And even then, paddlefish are "episodic" reproducers, meaning their populations are marked by good but sporadic years of successful reproduction mixed with less than ideal years.
Choosing an individual annual harvest limit of two fish was the ideal option to limit the high-harvest anglers (those putting the most strain on the resource).
I am in favor of paddlefish conservation for future generations. I’ve done some of this “poor man’s deep sea fishing,” as I term it, and I wouldn’t trade a minute of it.
