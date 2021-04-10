Man, where were shotgun shooting sports and archery when I was in college. I might still be there.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Get the youth involved in the outdoors and you likely might not have to worry about what they are doing.
Whether it’s a lack of eye-hand coordination, poor eyesight or a combination of the two, I have always envied those who are good wing shooters.
Typically, some have honed their skills with skeet and trap shooting.
Here are some students who could teach this old dog some new tricks.
Located in Warner, Connors State College has a shotgun shooting sports team and its coach is Sierra Walker. The program started in 2013 and Walker started coaching the team in 2018.
“We have a private range seven miles from campus and have just recently last summer opened it up for public use and memberships,” Walker explained. “We won Division 4 national championships in 2019 with my first team. We were not able to attend nationals in 2020 due to Covid. This year, nationals were in San Antonio and we were Division 4, third place HOA Team. We were also the Division 4 first-place skeet team.”
The Connors team’s competition season begins in the fall and goes all the way until the spring.
“We also just started an archery team last year. We are the only collegiate archery team in Oklahoma,” said Walker.
The team is hosting an event April 13, 15, 20 and 22-24 called the South Ranch Shootout. It is a FFA/4H/Youth skeet and trap contest. There will also be an archery contest.
See the Connors State Shotgun Shooting Sports Facebook page for more information. Contact Coach Sierra Walker for any questions about the program. Email her at sierra.foster@okstate.edu or sierra.re.walker@connorsstate.edu. You also may call (918) 869-2177.
Parent Lisa Patterson of Braggs added, “Coach Walker treats those kids really well. She’s always there for them if they need her.”
Gun shooting sports and archery are part of the Olympic Games and who knows…..we may wind up with an Olympian from Oklahoma out of the team.
Reach John Kilgore at jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com.
Individual scores from San Antonio:
Open Class Skeet in Top 50: Wayne Smith;
In Class A Skeet Top 20: Rylee Brock and Colby Cook, with Rylee taking high Female Skeet Shooter in Class A;
In Class B Skeet Top 20: Grant Brown;
Class C Skeet: 1, Jacob Sellers (High Male Class C Skeet Shooter), 2 (tie). Jesse Irving and Bobby Risley; 3. Thane Patterson, Top 10: Jacey Dyer.
Class A Trap: Top 15, Tell Dixon;
Class B Trap: Top 15, Grant Brown; Top 50: Dylan Propps
Class C Trap: 2. Jacey Dyer (Jacey taking High Female Class C Trap Shooter). 3. Thane Patterson; Top 15: Bobby Risley; Top 50: Jacob Sellers;
Class B Sporting Clays: Top 15, Wayne Smith;
Class C Sporting Clays: Top 25, Bobby Risley; Top 50, Grant Brown;
Class A Super Sporting: Top 10, Tyler Conley; Top 15. Caleb Englebretson; Top 50, Gus Sumner and Dylan Propps;
Class B Super Sporting: Top 5, Colby Cook; Top 50, Wayne Smith, Jesse Irving;
Class C Super Sporting: Top 10, Bobby Risley; Top 15, Grant Brown, Trenton Sanders, Jacob Sellers; Top 50. Thane Patterson.
