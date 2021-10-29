It seems like every week we hear a new story about a common predator that is encroaching on farms and neighborhoods alike.
Not just limited to outlying areas, coyotes are seen quite readily across all of Oklahoma.
Coyotes do most of their hunting at night and their diet can vary. They are opportunistic and eat whatever is available to them but they prefer fresh kills.
One cold winter morning sticks out in my mind and shows how efficient coyotes are when it comes to working as a team to wear down a larger animal, which in this case happened to be a deer.
In southeastern Muskogee County, I observed a pack of about seven coyotes working in unison to try to capture the prey.
Mammals are a major portion of their diet, although sometimes they will eat snakes and birds. In the fall and winter months, coyotes are known to eat fruits and berries along with other vegetation.
Working in a pack creates an advantage for coyotes when preying on larger mammals such as deer, or when defending food resources, territory, and themselves.
When hunting larger prey, they work in teams and take turns chasing the animal until it tires, making it easier to kill.
It is easy to see that coyotes are canines, like domestic dogs and wolves. When coyotes run, they hold their tails down, unlike wolves, which run with their tails straight out.
Coyote fur can vary considerably. Depending on the region, coyotes may be brown, red, or grayish. They have long, triangular ears and a narrow snout.
They live in a variety of social arrangements. Some live alone, others in mated pairs, and others in packs. Generally, coyotes living in unexploited areas form packs.
In the spring and early summer, females typically have a litter of about six puppies.
Coyotes are very careful about not leading anyone or anything to their dens. They have not one, but several dens which they use.
This not only protects their pups from predators, but moving the pups also protects them from the fleas and other parasites that build up in the den.
Coyotes are the most vocal mammals in North America. In fact, their name comes from the Aztec word, “coyoti,” which means “barking dog.”
Because coyotes are more active at night, vocal communication is more important than visual communication. Coyotes communicate using a variety of sounds including barks, yips and howls.
In Oklahoma, coyotes are open to hunting year-round with no daily limit or season limit.
The taking of coyotes, in my opinion, can only strengthen the deer herd.
To safeguard cattle, pets, deer herd and turkey populations, we must work to “out-fox” these adaptable critters.
As with all hunting, safety is paramount.
Reach John Kilgore at jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com.
