One insect, the Midge fly, seems to be the prime suspect linked to the current outbreak of Epizootic hemorrhagic diseases, commonly known as EHD, and sometimes called “bluetongue”.
A source at the ODWC told me that epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) is a hemorrhagic disease caused by a virus and spread by the bite of a midge or small fly, usually during the late summer or early fall, when the midge becomes active.
Some forms of EHD kill deer quickly while others simply make the deer sick for a while before recovering. The virus can lead to high fever, causing infected deer to seek water to cool off.
Dead deer usually are found in or near water. In most cases, infected deer are in good body condition because the disease usually runs its course and kills the animal quickly.
At present, there are no wildlife management tools or strategies available to prevent or control EHD. Any outbreaks will be curtailed by the onset of colder weather.
“It’s not something that we are worried about on a wide scale, but we do want to hear from people who see deer that appear to be sick," the source said. We urge everyone to help us be on the alert."
Deer with EHD may exhibit signs such as excessive salivating, weak appearance, difficulty breathing, and a swollen head, neck, tongue or eyelids.
Oklahoma deer hunters may have heard about the more serious Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) afflicting deer and elk in other states. The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) has been following the progress of CWD for decades and is making preparations in case the disease is detected in the state's wild herd.
CWD is a neurological disease that affects the brains of deer, elk, moose, and other members of the deer family, creating holes that resemble those in sponges. No treatment or vaccine against CWD exists at this time. CWD has been confirmed in wild deer and elk in surrounding states.
CWD was first detected in captive mule deer in Colorado in 1967. It is a slow-progressing disease with a long time lag between becoming infected and showing outward symptoms.
Infected animals begin to lose weight, lose their appetite and develop an insatiable thirst. They tend to separate from their herds, walk in repetitive patterns, stumble or tremble, carry their head low, salivate, urinate frequently and grind their teeth.
No case of CWD has ever been confirmed in a free-ranging wild deer or elk in Oklahoma.
In 1998, CWD was confirmed in a captive elk herd in Oklahoma County which had originally been imported from Montana.
In 2019, CWD was confirmed in one farmed Oklahoma elk in Lincoln County. ODWC announced it would step-up surveillance in areas adjacent to the breeding facility.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture euthanized that herd to decrease the threat of the disease spreading into the surrounding free ranging deer herd. Subsequent testing outside of the enclosure did not locate any positive animals.
The ODWC takes disease issues very seriously because of the potential effects to the state’s rich hunting traditions, human health concerns, the risk to natural resources, and the $1.2 billion impact hunting has on our state's economy annually. ODWC’s primary objective is to minimize the risk to Oklahoma's wild deer, elk, and other susceptible cervids within our borders.
Oklahoma’s wildlife department has conducted CWD monitoring on hunter-harvested deer and road-killed deer and elk since 1999. CWD was not detected in laboratory testing of tissue samples from more than 10,000 wild deer and elk from throughout our state.
Due to the close proximity of deer from other states that have tested positive for CWD, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation recommends using proper carcass disposal practices to minimize the potential spread of CWD.
The following restrictions apply to the statewide importation of cervid carcasses or carcass parts: No person shall import, transport, or possess any cervid carcass or part of a cervid carcass from outside the boundaries of Oklahoma.
The following items are the only exceptions: (a) Antlers or antlers attached to clean skull plate or cleaned skulls (all tissue removed); (b) Animal quarters containing no spinal materials or meat with all parts of the spinal column removed; (c) Cleaned teeth; (d) Finished taxidermy products; (e) Hides or tanned products.
On bigdeerblog.com, I saw this statement.
“ Two big things to remember. You cannot throw a whole, field-dressed deer into your truck and drive home across state lines like you did in the old days. Nor can you cut off a buck’s head with antlers attached and take it home. You must skin the animal and bone out the meat.”
The public should report any sick deer or deer that are acting abnormal to their county game warden. A listing of game warden phone numbers by county is available online at wildlifedepartment.com.
This biting gnat causing the problem should be gone as soon as we get a cold snap in the weather.
Hopefully, the cooler weather will give not only the deer population a break but also provide some relief for us humans as well.
Contact John Kilgore at jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com.
