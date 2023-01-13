If you thought that diamond mining was something only done abroad, you are mistaken.
An Arkansas state park had 143,000 visitors in 2022. You can rent the digging spades and other equipment and the park staff at the Diamond Discovery Center provide free identification and certification of diamonds found here.
Last year, a 2.38 carat brown diamond was the largest found.
“From March to September is our busy time,” said Alyssa Keys in the Visitor’s Center. "They try to plow the field once a month and that turns up new soil. “We have RV sites and tent camping sites. There are locally owned motels, about three miles away, as well as Arbnb’s around Murfreesboro, Arkansas.”
Yes, if you want a singular outdoor experience, you might check out the only diamond-producing site in the world open to the public – and you get to keep what you find.
A rockhound’s delight since it was purchased by the State of Arkansas in 1972, the Crater of Diamonds State Park is located near Murfreesboro, which is about 300 miles from Oklahoma City and 250 miles from Tulsa.
The Arkansas state flag proudly has a large white diamond on it, which represents Arkansas as the only diamond-producing state in the nation. Farmer John Huddleston was on his property one hot August afternoon in 1906 when he found a small shiny object.
Huddleston told of the find to Tom Shiras of the Arkansas Gazette. “I was crawling on my hands and knees…when my eyes fell on another glittering pebble… I knew it was different from any I had ever seen before,” he said. “It had a fiery eye that blazed up at me every way I turned it. I hurried to the house with the pebble, saddled my mule and started for Murfreesboro.”
That pebble turned out to be a two-carat diamond.
Later, the farm was sold to various mining operators.
Your search will be in a 37-acre plowed field, the eroded surface of an ancient volcanic pipe.
Fees for prospecting are $13 for adults, $6 children ages 6-12 and no charge for anyone under age 6. Wear old shoes or boots and bring a hat and sunscreen.
You can bring your own digging tools. They have rental equipment available. For $15 with a $45 refundable deposit. You may wish to bring your own small wooden box screen, a plastic bucket, folding army shovel and knee pads.
There are three methods of searching for diamonds. Surface searching involves walking up and down the rows of dirt looking for diamonds. Following a hard rain, this is the most productive method.
Digging in the soil and screening the soil is the most popular method. The third method involves digging deep holes down to a certain kind of soil, then screening the soil and sorting through the small gravel to find diamonds.
Crater of Diamonds State Park offers free rock and mineral identification at the Diamond Discovery Center. Your finds are weighed and certified free of charge for the finder.
The most common colors of diamonds that can be found are white, yellow and brown. Besides diamonds, other rocks found include amethyst, banded agate, jasper, peridot, garnet and quartz.
Usually, the diamonds are too small to be cut.
Some people like to have them mounted in a pendant or necklace. Should you find one large enough to be cut, the park officials can give you a list of diamond cutters.
A one-carat diamond is comprised of 100 points and is about the size of a green pea. Most diamonds found in the park are around 25 points or one-quarter carat in size.
Go to www.craterofdiamondsstatepark.com or call (870) 285-3113 and sign up for their newsletter. It lets you know the last date the field was plowed and the diamonds finders’ names, home states and carat weight of the latest finds.
If you get a busy signal when calling the park, please email the park directly at CraterofDiamonds@arkansas.com.
Email Kilgore at jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com.
