The monarch butterfly has now joined the endangered species list. It has been threatened for several years by the depletion of their food sources.
We have been encouraged to plant several of these food sources in our gardens. It is time to ramp up more planting to save this beautiful species.
Kristen A. Baum of Oklahoma State University wrote in a recent article, “There are many factors contributing to monarchs’ decline. One of the most serious threats is habitat fragmentation and loss. Habitat fragmentation occurs when urban development or agricultural expansion break up large areas of habitat into smaller, often isolated patches. This leaves fewer areas for monarchs to find the nectar-rich plants that adult butterflies feed on, or milkweed, the sole food source for monarch caterpillars.”
The scarcity of the milkweed plant today in prairies, fields, meadows and parks can be attributed to several factors including the overuse of pesticides.
We must make a concerted effort to plant milkweed species native to our area of the state.
The Kerr Center at Poteau offers information on doing just that. Their brochure on the net gives tips for selecting the right species of milkweed that will thrive. You can get there on this link: http://bit.ly/2lfsERq.
I had never known there were so many different kinds of milkweed, the perennial flowering plant that provides nectar along the migration route.
Oklahoma has planted milkweed plants in the medians and right-of-ways of highways, and Interstate 35 was unofficially named as Monarch Highway by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation in 2016.
You can track the progress of the monarchs at www.journeynorth.org/monarchs and you can help by entering the date in 2022 that you first spot this special species in your area.
At monarchjointventure.org you can download a pdf of the latest Monarch Conservation Implementation Plan which lays out the organization’s goals for saving the monarch butterfly and what we as citizens can do.
The Okies for Monarchs organization reminds us that the Oklahoma City Zoo established a butterfly garden in 1996 designed to teach about butterflies and their life cycles.
As the season progresses, don’t forget the Butterfly Pavilion at Honor Heights Park in Muskogee.
It offers an open-air butterfly house displaying 26 native butterfly species and a teaching/display garden. Call (918) 684-6303 during their season which is Mother’s Day weekend through Columbus Day. Check out their Facebook page for updates on their exact date for opening this year.
It would be tragic to see the king of butterflies disappear under our watch. Please do your part. Plant some milkweed and help save the monarch.
Reach John Kilgore at jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com.
