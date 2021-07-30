With the dog days of summer to be upon us soon, I feel compelled to pen a column about the dangers of heat, sun and the effects it can have on the human body and on your animals.
I must admit I am getting older and the cooler than normal temperatures of June and early July were most welcome and I was spoiled. It appears that summer is heating up quickly this week.
According to the weatherman, the temperature is supposed to hit the century mark with the heat index as high as 112 degrees.
A couple of summers ago, having just staggered into the house from working outside in the after-the-historic-flood elements, I didn’t have a dry stitch of clothing left on my body.
I took a shower and sat down to eat supper. That’s the last thing I remember.
After my first ambulance ride in 62 years, you would think I could recall it. Following a stint in the ER, I was admitted. That’s when I finally woke up----in a hospital room with a bad case of dehydration.
So, I am now motivated to remember my limitations.
A physician’s assistant with the Fort Gibson Medical Clinic shared with me advice for people doing outside work during the summer to:
• Avoid being outside during the hottest time of the day, which is usually from 1-4 p.m.;
• Remember to wear light-colored clothing;
• Stay well-hydrated by drinking Gatorade which replaces the electrolytes you are sweating out and also drink lots of water;
• Be sure and hydrate well ahead of going outside.
• Wear hats to keep sun off of your head, face, and ears. Also recommended is the jungle fatigue-type hats that cover the back of the neck as well;
• Work short periods during the hottest part of the day. No more than 15 to 30 minutes at a time outside if you are doing construction-type work. Then, get in a shaded area and cool off.
It sounds like a pain to take frequent breaks, but it’s better than winding up in the hospital with heat exhaustion.After my stint in the hospital that summer, my wife is good at reminding me of this advice.
When I went to Mexico last October on a fishing trip, I specifically bought some long-sleeved fishing shirts that were made with ICE technology to keep you cool, mesh underarms and back for better breathability, UPF 30 sun protection and moisture-wicking to pull the moisture away from your skin.
I paired this with what they called "headgear" which is actually just a material mask that can cover your nose, lower face and neck areas. I even sprung for a pair of matching angler gloves with the tips of fingers cut out.
Some brands I have tried and been pleased with are Huk, Aftco and Columbia just to name a few.
I also use a cooling towel and the Arctic Hat.
All of the above items, I or anyone else could benefit from while gardening, boating, mowing, etc.
The current introduction to summer heat is not only tough on us but on the critters as well.
Brentwood Feed & Pet Supply Store, Inc., posted a blog which was written giving tips for your local deer population to help beat the summertime heat:
Although deer adapt pretty well to changes in temperature, here are their recommendations:
• If you raise deer, provide access to shelter and shade to prevent heat stress. Wild deer can usually find shade under trees and shrubs.
• A stable water supply is crucial. Deer need three pounds of water for every pound of dry matter they consume. If they can’t drink, they won’t eat. If they don’t eat enough, it will affect antler growth, reproduction and the health of their fawns.
The Brentwood Store also offered information for recognizing dehydration in your dogs and cats as well. Symptoms include the following:
• Dogs: Sunken eyes, dark urine, lethargy, dry mouth, raspy barks, appetite loss, thick saliva, loss of skin elasticity, depression.
• Cats: Panting, lethargy, sunken eyes, loss of skin elasticity, elevated heart rate, dry mouth, appetite loss.
My veterinarian, Dr. Cindy Carter, mentioned plenty of water that is changed often and pets must be provided with shade, even temporary shade such as a tarp or a mist system or kiddie pool.
A final reminder---if the sidewalk or asphalt is too hot for you to place your hand down on it, then it is certainly too hot for the pads of your pet’s paws to walk on during an oppressive heat spell.
How hot is it?
It’s so hot the birds have to use potholders to pull the worms out of the ground.
Reach John Kilgore at jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.