Retired Greenleaf State Park Naturalist Steve Evans always included in any nature program, especially in the spring, the wise advice concerning visitors to the park who might see a deer fawn in the woods by itself.
People sometimes mistakenly think that the fawn has been abandoned by its mother.
In truth, the doe has not left her fawn. She is nearby and will be back. The doe is hoping you will just leave her fawn alone.
Spring is a time of renewal in nature. It's a time of abundance when new life and new growth emerge, continuing the ancient cycle that defines the outdoor world.
Unfortunately, each spring, well-meaning people interrupt nature's balance because they want to "rescue" newborn and young animals that, at first glance, might appear to be abandoned.
If you find newborn wildlife while in your yard or in the woods that appears to be alone, chances are an adult animal is nearby and is simply waiting for you to move along so they can take care of their young.
People who happen across a hatchling bird or a young fawn are urged to leave them and move away from the area.
It is common for fawns to remain in a safe place while does feed nearby, and interfering with that always causes more harm than good. It's also best to leave birds, young squirrels and other wildlife alone as well.
Biologists say that people trying to help can actually be more stressful on young wildlife than if those people would have simply left them alone.
The willingness among well-meaning sportsmen and outdoor enthusiasts to want to help is a good thing, but choosing to allow nature to run its course is often the best help we can offer young wildlife.
Not only is it best to not interfere in nature, it also could be illegal. Many people don't realize there are laws that protect most wildlife species, and those laws prohibit people from handling or "rescuing" wildlife.
There are a few cases in which you know that the animal is injured and may need to go to an animal rehabilitator to survive.
A Muskogee man, Gil Keener, does a great job of volunteering to help animals in need. Keener transports small animals such as opossums, birds, raccoons, rabbits and others to Tulsa for rehabilitation.
Keener shares, ”Does only go back to their fawns twice a day to feed ----at dawn and dusk. This is to keep their scent down for predators.If a fawn is in distress, it will eventually cry. A sure sign of dehydration is the tips of the fawn’s ears will be curled. They need intervention then.”
While no fee is charged for transporting the animal, Keener does accept donations to defray the cost of gasoline. He also operates a business called “Peace of Mind Pet Sitting." Call him at (918) 781-2803.
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife maintains a list of licensed wildlife rehabilitators at http://www.wildlifedepartment.com/law/rehabilitator-list .
Memorial Day weekend is the beginning of the time that you will begin to see more fawns , baby birds and other young.
The ODWC website tells us if a baby bird is found featherless or has only a light coating of down, try to put it back in its nest. The parent birds will not be scared of human scent, which is a popular misconception. If the nest cannot be found, people can build a substitute nest by lining a holed plastic container with grass and securing it to a nearby branch.
Sometimes, parent birds lead their chicks out of the nest just before they are able to fly so that predators can’t take the whole brood.
Young rabbits, squirrels and opossums, even if they appear small, are able to fend for themselves if they are fully furred and their eyes are open.
People who have questions about any wild animal are welcome to call a Game Warden. A list is available at http://www.wildlifedepartment.com/law/game-warden-directory .
It is in a human’s nature to want to help young animals, but it is discouraged unless the animal is injured or in distress.
Email Kilgore at jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com.
