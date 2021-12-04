As an OU fan, it’s been a week of shock around our house. Now, here’s another one for you. Covid has been found in deer and in elk.
I’ve read several articles about the findings of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) in deer samples in several states . The deer did not appear to be ill or show clinical symptoms.
According to the ODWC’s website, there are no documented cases of humans becoming infected from whitetail deer. There is no known risk of COVID exposure associated with cleaning deer or eating cooked venison.
The USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service had the following advice for deer hunters and consumers of deer meat.
There is no evidence that people can get COVID-19 by preparing or eating meat from an animal infected with SARS-CoV-2, including wild game meat hunted in the United States. However, hunters can get infected with many other diseases when processing or eating game.
Hunters should always practice good hygiene when processing animals by following these food safety recommendations:
• Do not allow contact between wildlife and domestic animals, including pets and hunting dogs.
• Do not harvest animals that appear sick or are found dead. • Keep game meat clean and cool the meat down as soon as possible after harvesting the animal.
• Avoid cutting through the backbone and spinal tissues and do not eat the brains of wildlife.
• When handling and cleaning game: Wear rubber or disposable gloves. - Do not eat, drink, or smoke.
• When finished handling and cleaning game: Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water. Clean knives, equipment, and surfaces that were in contact with game meat with soap and water and then disinfect them.
• Cook all game meat thoroughly (to an internal temperature of 165 °F or higher).
• Check with your state wildlife agency regarding any testing requirements for other diseases and for any specific instructions regarding preparing, transporting, and consuming game meat.
I was blessed to draw an Iowa deer tag this year. Back in the early 90s, I drew my first coveted Iowa deer tag. My, how things have changed. You can no longer throw a whole field-dressed deer into your truck and drive home across state lines. Also, you cannot transport the cape with the head and antlers attached. You must skin the animal and bone-out the meat.
While this may seem to be an inconvenience, it is to prevent chronic wasting disease (CWD) from being transmitted from state to state.
I have read that the penalties for violating these regulations can cost you thousands of dollars in fines. The bottom line is, if you are hunting out of state, read and follow all regulations. Do your homework. It can save you time, money and the confiscation of your game.
Reach Kilgore at jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.