The Muskogee Civic Center was abuzz with excitement last Saturday night when men and boys of all ages were gathered together for the 16th annual Beast Feast put on by the New Community Church.
“I never imagined sixteen years ago, when we had our first event with about 200 or so attendees, that God would grow it to what we have now," said event planner Brian Lanham.
With over 1,000 door prizes given away this year’s crowd, estimated to be somewhere north of 2,500, were all fed in 22 minutes.
“More importantly, we had 336 men and boys who indicated they were committing their lives to Christ, which is unbelievable," continued Lanham.
The powerful testimony given by Edmond guest speaker Brad Clay, creator of the popular faith-based television show Final Descent Outdoors, connected with the crowd throughout the evening. The show airs on the Pursuit Channel.
The grand-prize winner was Steven Redfern of Oakhurst. He won a Quiet Kat Ranger bike, a Ruger 308, ammo, binoculars, range finder, backpack and knives.
The youth grand prize was Tommy Edwards. He won a lifetime hunting and fishing license and a Rossi 22.
“None of this would be possible without a tremendous team of over 60 volunteers, making everything happen the night of the event along with many, many community partners that help support us with prizes and finances, " said Lanham. “The Lord reminded us this year that many people are struggling and fighting many kinds of battles in life, and our hope and prayer was that we could offer them hope and a path forward through Jesus. I think He showed up in a big way.”
The drive home gave me time to reflect back on the evening. Having seen many old friends, I cherished this time of camaraderie.
For all the wrong in the world today, attending an event like this gives a person hope for the future.
Reach John Kilgore at jkilgore@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.