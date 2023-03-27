This week, I found a hummingbird flag hanging on the front porch which means those ruby-throated gems — the hummingbirds — won’t be far behind.
The next thing I know, my wife is rummaging through my man-cave for a can of bright, red, spray paint.
The weather elements during the past year were a little hard on the finish of the family hummingbird feeder.
Some plants help attract the hummingbirds. These include red honeysuckle, salvias, petunias, lantanas, Morning Glory and Rose of Sharon.
The biologists at the ODWC ask that you put up your hummingbird feeder by April 1 and leave it up until early November. Record the actual date you see the first and the last hummingbird of the season, as well as which variety you see.
An online survey that produces immediate information of where the hummingbirds are located can be seen at www.journeynorth.org . You can view a migration map and report the first sighting in your area. Another site that has great information is hummingbirds.net .
As of the first week of March, there were multiple sightings along the Texas, Alabama, Louisiana and Florida coasts but none yet in our state.
It looks as if the initial sightings in Oklahoma will be made within the next two weeks.
Hummingbirds belong to a group of birds called neo-tropical migrants. They are birds that spend winter from northern Mexico to the tip of South America and migrate to North America to breed.
Hummingbirds can be seen state-wide in the summer in Oklahoma and these small birds have gorgeous iridescent feathers.
Most in the eastern and central area of Oklahoma are the ruby-throated variety. In western Oklahoma, they also have the black-chinned hummingbird.
This hyperactive bird weighs an average of 1/10th of an ounce (3-4 grams). A flashing, colorful beauty, this bird can hover and fly backwards. Its feet are used for perching only and are not used for hopping or walking. Its name comes from the fact it flaps their wings so fast (about 80 times per second) that they make a humming noise. They are also able to hover by flapping their wings in a figure-8 pattern.
Hummingbirds, with a voice like a twittering mouse squeak, have an enviable metabolic rate.The rate at which they use calories is the highest of any warm-blooded vertebrate except the shrew.
The hummingbird builds its nest about 10-20 feet above ground in the fork of a tree. The nest, no bigger than the shell of a walnut, is usually woven of plant down and held together by spider silk and lichens. There are usually two white eggs about the size of navy beans laid.
Hummingbirds can take tree sap from woodpecker drillings and sugar water from feeders.
The long and tapered bill they possess is used to obtain nectar from the center of long, tubular flowers.
They must consume over half their weight in sugars each day to fuel its high metabolism.
Bird watchers should feed hummingbirds a mixture of sugar and water. Mix one-fourth cup of sugar with one cup of water or one-part sugar to four-parts water. Bring the water to a boil, then remove the mixture from the heat. You may have to stir the mixture to dissolve the sugar. Do not use honey or sugar substitutes.
Red food coloring is neither required nor desirable. Usually, the commercially-purchased feeders are red enough themselves to attract the ruby-throats.
Biologists suggest placing feeders in the shade outside a favorite window for observation, even hanging a scarlet ribbon or piece of crimson fabric near the feeder to signal your hummer eatery is open for business.
Watching hummingbirds as they dart about and feed is truly an amazing sight. This season ought to be a humdinger.
Reach John Kilgore at jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com.
