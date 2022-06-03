There’s not a better opportunity than the present to introduce a youngster or adult to the world of angling with the annual Free Fishing weekend which runs June 4th-5th with no license needed.
Thanks to some forward thinking by the ODWC Oklahoma became the first state in the nation to offer free fishing days over 40 years ago with dozens of other states adopting similar programs.
The Department’s Free Fishing Days can help recruit new anglers and ensure that great fishing and habitat work will continue for years to come.
Visit the ODWC’s website at wildlifedepartment.com to view all the fishing resources they have including a Where to Fish map and a list of areas that have been stocked with fish for the Close to Home Fishing Program.
Although many lakes are flooded around Green Country, some of the smaller bodies of water such as Taft Lake just west of Muskogee, Onapa Lake down near Checotah, and various city lakes such as Vian are pretty much at normal levels.
Farm ponds are also a good alternative provided you obtain permission from the landowner.
I’ve always said give a kid a rod and reel and chances are it will keep them off the streets and out of mischief.
High water or not, young children need to wear a life jacket while near bodies of water.
Another bit of advice, if you are bank fishing be sure to wear some type of insect repellent and take plenty of sunscreen.
The special weekend in June lets everyone “test the waters” to see if they enjoy the sport of fishing.
I would urge everyone to get out and wet a line. Chances are they are really going to enjoy it.
At the end of the free fishing weekend, send a photo of your catch to the ODWC, no matter the size or type of fish, so it can be shared to www.wildlifedepartment.com/fishing/thedock.
As I have mentioned before, I’ve always found a quiet solitude in slipping off to wet a hook.
You don’t need a bazillion dollar bass boat nor fancy rods and reels to make a memory.
Reach Kilgore at jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com.
