Make plans to grab your fishing pole and visit a nearby pond, river or lake the weekend of June 5-6 to take advantage of Oklahoma’s annual Free Fishing Days — regardless of your age.
Oklahoma was the first state in the nation to offer Free Fishing Days about 40 years ago and has since been followed by dozens of other states that have established similar days.
Two young brothers in Braggs enjoy fishing. Turtle Burgess, age 9, and Rodeo Perry, age 5, are out for the summer. Grandpa Chris Perry (Choo-Choo) and Grandma Deana Perry (Chi-Chi) or Jeff Owens take the brothers fishing in the Arkansas River near their home.
Catfish seems to be a favorite.
“I like catching channel catfish and blue catfish,” exclaimed Rodeo.
His brother, Turtle, likes big flathead catfish.
For bait, Turtle stated, “I use worms and shad.”
Grandpa Perry shared the reason he takes them fishing, “It keeps them out of trouble and away for the screens — the TV screen and the phone screen.”
The boys also go fishing at Greenleaf State Park.
A new emphasis has been put on America’s number one participation sport, fishing by our Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell.
Our ODWC and Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation (OTRD) departments have created Oklahoma Fishing Trails around the state. Find out more about the different loops of the trail by visiting https://www.travelok.com/fishing-trail .
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is urging everyone to enjoy this opportunity to catch some fish and to introduce someone to the sport without having to buy a state fishing license. This applies for everyone, not just kids.
People will likely find good fishing conditions at local ponds and municipal lakes.
With all the recent rain and high water, fishing on area lakes right now can be a little tough.
Farm ponds and small city lakes are probably the better choice to introduce a newcomer to the sport of angling.
High water or not, young children need to wear a life jacket while near bodies of water.
This special weekend in June lets everyone ‘test the waters’ to see if they enjoy the sport of fishing.
In two short weeks, I urge everyone to get out and wet a line. Chances are they are really going to enjoy it.
I have always found a quiet solitude in slipping off to wet a hook.
Reach John Kilgore at jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.