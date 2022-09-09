Oklahoma’s teal and resident Canada goose season begins Saturday. Special Resident Canada Goose season extends through Sept. 19 and Teal Season through Sept. 25.
Be sure to check all ODWC regulations and bag limits before going afield.
It’s not too late to get out and scout for the opening of Oklahoma’s teal and resident Canada goose hunting seasons. The early season affords waterfowl hunters an opportunity to hone their skills ahead of the normal waterfowl seasons.
Blue-winged teal and green-winged teal are among the earliest ducks to travel through Oklahoma in the fall as they migrate southward on their traditional journey to wintering grounds in Mexico and Central and South America. They normally migrate quickly and don’t stay in Oklahoma for long.
While the heat is still on, hunters should be ready to hunt as fronts arrive or immediately thereafter.
Resident Canada geese are those birds that stay in Oklahoma year-round, providing a chance to hunt before migrant birds from the north begin arriving in large numbers.
The resident Canada geese usually follow a regular daily pattern of behavior this time of year. Many of these geese have become comfortable spending the day loafing within the state’s urban areas, and that is especially true this year. Goose hunters who are able to find feed fields that geese are using, which are open to hunting, could find some good action.
Also, beginning Sunday, there is a change to the bass fishing regulations.
The Wildlife Department’s Fisheries Division has made a rule change allowing anglers to keep smaller, more abundant largemouth and smallmouth bass while limiting the harvest of larger bass.The rule removes the 14-inch minimum length limit from lakes and reservoirs and allows anglers to keep only one bass greater than 16 inches daily. Biologists anticipate a positive impact on the overall quality of Oklahoma’s black bass populations.
This new rule seeks to improve the overall size and health of Oklahoma's black bass population, primarily focusing on largemouth bass. ODWC recommends harvesting 8-inch to 15-inch largemouth bass, especially at lakes with an overabundance. See the ODWC website for a list of the lakes.
Reach John Kilgore at (918)348-9431 or email him at jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com.
