Give a kid a rod and reel plus a little guidance and there’s a good chance they’ll be hooked on fishing for life.
I ran into Terry Dobbins, a grandmother who lives in Fort Gibson, and two grandsons from Tahlequah, Kael, age 12, and Boston, age 6.
Mrs. Dobbins had them down at Keith’s Hardware in Fort Gibson and was purchasing fishing equipment. Mrs. Dobbins said, “ Although they had some fishing gear, it’s never enough.”
When I asked Kael what he like to fish for, he replied, “ Largemouth bass and crappie,”
Basically, anything that tugs on the other end of the line.
Kael expressed an interest to me in joining the high school bass fishing team in Tahlequah.
Dobbins said the two brothers have a competition on who catches the most fish and the largest fish. They weigh each one of them and keep a scorecard.
There is a farm pond near Grandma’s house and they were headed to it.
Grandma Dobbins is doing it right. Kudos to her for aiding their love of the outdoors.
Make plans to grab your fishing pole and visit a nearby river or lake next weekend June 6-7 to take advantage of Oklahoma’s annual Free Fishing Days — regardless of your age.
Oklahoma was the first state in the nation to offer Free Fishing Days about 30 years ago and has since been followed by dozens of other states that have established similar days.
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is urging everyone to enjoy this opportunity to catch some fish and to introduce someone to the sport without having to buy a state fishing license. This applies for everyone, not just kids.
People will likely find good fishing conditions at local ponds and municipal lakes.
With all the recent rain and high water, fishing on area lakes right now can be a little tough.
Farm ponds and small city lakes are probably the better choice to introduce a newcomer to the sport of angling.
High water or not, young children need to wear a life jacket while near bodies of water.
This special weekend in June lets everyone ‘test the waters’ to see if they enjoy the sport of fishing.
We would urge everyone to get out and wet a line. Chances are they are really going to enjoy it.
I have always found a quiet solitude in slipping off to wet a hook.
Reach John Kilgore at jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com.
