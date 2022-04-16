Earth Day is April 22 and the theme this year is "Invest in our Planet."
If you visit earthday.org, you will see many ideas for turning your intentions into actions.
Remember when you throw trash “away,” there is no “away." Everything goes somewhere.We just need to make sure it gets to the correct place.
Now, here's where helping the environment merges with physical activity.
Look no longer. This is an enjoyable fitness trend.
It began in Sweden and is called plogging, which is a combination of the word, jogging, and the Swedish term, plocka upp, which means “pick up."
Sources credit environmentalist Erik Ahlstrom as organizing the Facebook group, Plogga, which has members worldwide. On Twitter and Instagram, you are seeing more posts including the #plogging hashtag.
Several years ago, I coined the term, plolking – for the walking while picking up litter experience.
All you need for plogging is a pair of walking or running shoes and a bag. Then, you can be a trail trash warrior.
Besides the carrying of a bag, there is special equipment, such a belt, which will help tote your bags as you jog or walk. I like to use a trash picker or grabbing/reaching too if you don't like to bend over and handle the trash. These can be found at hardware stores or major retailers.
Your choice of an area to beautify or plog is up to you, whether it be your neighborhood, a local park or a larger public space – a state park nature trail.
The winds have helped overturn trash cans and spread the mess. Of course, litterbugs still abound even with the best education efforts.
After reading a menshealth.com article written by Matthew Levine, I am ready to give it a try.
“I plogged for about 45 minutes, and my app said I burned 352 calories. Plus, compared to my previous runs, when I focused primarily on leg soreness and shortness of breath, I was in a lot less pain because I was so focused on the trash in front of me. It felt good to sort through the six gallons of garbage that I’d gathered during my run and take it to be recycled,” wrote Levine, who lives in New York City.
There is a Facebook group in the United States, called Plogging America, inspired by a young man named Hamza Atilgan of Boston.
Plogging America features Atilgan’s own video clip plus a story about plogging, which aired on Good Morning America in 2019.
There’s even a Facebook group called Plogging Oklahoma.
Also, there is an app entitled “Go Plogging”. It records the number of trash items picked up, location, distance and time spent during the activity.
Springtime festivals usually have a campaign that precedes the event to spiff up before tourists arrive.
What could be better than the good feeling you will get by working out at your own pace and cleaning up the earth at the same time? This is an opportunity to teach our children to care for our planet.
I feel very strongly about taking responsibility for protecting our world.
In a state that is rich in natural resources, why not enhance Oklahoma’s wellness of its citizens at the same time as preserving the landscape?
Take time this spring to pick up your neighborhood, area parks and roadways if they can be done safely.
This is the perfect outdoor activity for the COVID-19 Pandemic Era when you still want a healthy distance from the masses.
Check out keepoklahomabeautiful.com and their Facebook page.
Make America clean again. Plog on.
Reach John Kilgore at jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com.
