Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Thunderstorms in the morning, then variable clouds during the afternoon with still a chance of showers. High 58F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.