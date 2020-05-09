With the advent of the beginning of summer, a good portion of the population’s thoughts turn to the great American outdoors and the tradition of camping. Weekends will be calling many scout troops to local campgrounds.
Even in the year of the Coronavirus Pandemic, RV camping has been a great form of social distancing while enjoying nature.
When I first met my wife, she said she didn’t mind camping as long as there was a place to plug in her electric hot roller set.
The lure of camping to me is getting back to nature and using the resources available to survive the expedition. You know, living off the land as our forefathers did.
She lived on a farm in Eastern Oklahoma, but her dad wasn’t much of one to go camping. He said he had served in the Army during the Korean Conflict and had all of the camping then that he ever wanted to do.
Now, there’s a recent trend that puts the glamour in camping. It’s called glamping.
Glamping truly originated in the early 1900's, with the popularization of the safari. The word "safar" is an Arabic verb meaning “to make a journey.” An entire industry was created to cater to the needs of the demanding European and American travelers, looking to bag a trophy and experience adventure in the wilds of Africa.
Naturally, the wealthy travelers weren’t eager to part with the creature comforts of home, and instead stayed in luxurious canvas tent lodgings.These tents were fully furnished with beds, luxurious bedding, Persian rugs, antiques and fully staffed with chefs, guides, porters and butlers.
A new trend of glamping has emerged with luxury camping resorts, safari camps, eco-resorts and campgrounds offering every amenity imaginable, from five star dining to spas.
Manufacturers are catching on, offering designer gadgets and gear to bring style to the wilderness. Regardless of budget, you can enjoy the great outdoors without sacrificing luxury.
Many people are purchasing a used camper and remodeling it or turning it into a glamper.
A Muskogee interior painting and staging designer, Laurie Goodale purchased a “fixer-upper” camper. She and her husband have totally gutted it, including the floor.
“Don’t pay over $1,000 for one. You can pour a lot of money into it if you aren’t careful, especially if you can’t do the work yourself,” said Goodale, who recently did the painting and wallpaper design of the new Starbucks in Muskogee.
And what’s a campout, without s’mores? I’ve seen s’mores kits ready-made at Walmart but had never encountered anything like the Marshmallow of the Month Club from Cratejoy.com . Crafted in small batches with local, all natural, organic ingredients, these artisan marshmallows of varying flavors make a sweet treat.
What is the camping world coming to anyway?
By using glorifiedcamping.com, I searched and found a nearby glamping place located in Tahlequah. It’s called Elephant Rock Nature Park and features large canvas tents called yurts. They can be air-conditioned and heated. You can also find Elephant Rock Nature Park on Facebook.
I traveled to Tahlequah a while back and looked at a yurt there at Elephant Rock. The yurt, a circular structure with a fabric cover and a wooden frame, is strong and weathertight. Usually, it sits on a wooden platform with decking.
Yurts have been commonplace on the plains of Central Asia for several thousand years and a staple of the Mongolian people.
But Genghis Khan’s abode has undergone an extreme makeover in the world of glamping.
When tricking out your camper, there are innumerable sites on the internet for ideas.
The book, Glamping with Mary Jane by Mary Jane Butters, tells you how to "unleash your inner wild". It recommends her site, maryjanesfarm.org and nationalglampingweekend.com.
The later site gives details on International Glamping Weekend which is June 6-7th this year.
Several years ago blogger Brandi Barnett advised readers in her blog to “decorate” and “use beautiful things. Twinkle lights, tablecloths and flowers to add something special to a glamping site of your own. The glamour is in the details.”
Glamping. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine this addition to the outdoor lexicon.
Reach John Kilgore at jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com.
