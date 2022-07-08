With the summer season in full swing, a good portion of the population’s thoughts turn to the great American outdoors and the tradition of camping. Weekends will be calling many scout troops to local campgrounds.
When I first met my wife, she said she didn’t mind camping as long as there was a place to plug in her electric hot roller set.
The lure of camping to me is getting back to nature and using the resources available to survive the expedition. You know, living off the land as our forefathers did.
She lived on a farm in eastern Oklahoma, but her dad wasn’t much of one to go camping. He said he had served in the Army during the Korean Conflict and had all of the camping then that he ever wanted to do.
Now, there’s a recent trend that puts the glamour in camping. It’s called glamping.
Glamping truly originated in the early 1900s, with the popularization of the safari. The word "safar" is an Arabic verb meaning “to make a journey.” An entire industry was created to cater to the needs of the demanding European and American travelers, looking to bag a trophy and experience adventure in the wilds of Africa.
Naturally, the wealthy travelers weren’t eager to part with the creature comforts of home, and instead stayed in luxurious canvas tent lodgings. These tents were fully furnished with beds, luxurious bedding, Persian rugs, antiques and fully staffed with chefs, guides, porters and butlers.
A new trend of glamping has emerged with luxury camping resorts, safari camps, eco-resorts and campgrounds offering every amenity imaginable, from five star dining to spas.
Manufacturers are catching on, offering designer gadgets and gear to bring style to the wilderness. Regardless of budget, you can enjoy the great outdoors without sacrificing luxury.
Many people are purchasing a used camper and remodeling it or turning it into a glamper.
A friend told me to try not to pay over $1,000 for the camper because if you can't do the work yourself, you can wind up putting a lot of money into it.
And what’s a campout, without s’mores? I’ve seen s’mores kits ready-made at Walmart but had never encountered anything like the Marshmallow of the Month Club from Cratejoy.com . Crafted in small batches with local, all natural, organic ingredients, these artisan marshmallows of varying flavors make a sweet treat.
What is the camping world coming to anyway?
By using travel sites , I found places that have large canvas tents called yurts that you can rent for your stay. They can be air-conditioned and heated and would be much cheaper than investing in a camper.
Yurts have been commonplace on the plains of Central Asia for several thousand years and a staple of the Mongolian people.
But Genghis Khan’s abode has undergone an extreme makeover in the world of glamping.
When tricking out your camper, there are innumerable sites on the internet for ideas.
The book, Glamping with Mary Jane by Mary Jane Butters, tells you how to "unleash your inner wild". It recommends her site, maryjanesfarm.org and nationalglampingweekend.com.
Several years ago blogger Brandi Barnett advised readers in her blog to “decorate” and “use beautiful things. Twinkle lights, tablecloths and flowers to add something special to a glamping site of your own. The glamour is in the details.”
Glamping. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine this addition to the outdoor lexicon.
