Tucked away in the small town of Warner, Connors State College has built quite the impressive resume when it comes to academics, baseball, basketball and now you can add competitive archery, trap, and skeet shooting to the list.
The shotgun program, which began in 2013 is now coached by Sierra Walker who came on board in 2018 and the school added the archery program in 2020.
“With my first team, we won the Division 4 national championships and due to Covid we were unable to attend the nationals in 2020,” said Walker.
In 2021 the nationals were held in San Antonio and we finished as the third place HOA team in Division 4. At that same event the skeet team finished in first place.
Opportunities abound for students looking to attend college and have a passion for archery, shooting sports and possibly earn themselves a scholarship.
Recently, Blane Barnes and Dayne Perryman from Gore High School were named to the 2023-24 Connors State Shotgun Sports team as well as Karlie Weir and Teton Dixon from Woodward. They have also added Gage Slagell from Hydro-Eakley.
Whether it’s a lack of eye-hand coordination, poor eyesight or a combination of the two, I have always envied those who are good wing shooters.
Typically, some have honed their skills with skeet and trap shooting.
These are some students who could teach this old dog some new tricks.
The Connors team’s competition season begins in the fall and goes all the way until the spring.
The team participated in the Sand Springs Fundraiser shoot this past weekend. Connors had the second place and 3rd place team. Wayne Gless was HOA individual winner and Budgie Cameron was the second place HOA.
See the Connors State Shotgun Shooting Sports Facebook page for more information. Contact Coach Sierra Walker for any questions about the program. Email her at sierra.re.walker@connorsstate.edu. You also may call (918) 869-2177.
Gun shooting sports and archery are part of the Olympic Games and who knows, we may wind up with an Olympian from Oklahoma out of the team.
Reach John Kilgore at jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com.
