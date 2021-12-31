Lace up your shoes and start 2022 off on the right foot.
Oklahoma State Parks is offering free guided hikes on Saturday to promote healthy lifestyles in this new year. The parking pass will be waived for this program at all participating parks.
Dressing warmly and wearing sturdy shoes is advised.
At the time I am writing this on Tuesday, it is 72 degrees at my farm but the weatherman is predicting a big change.
To find a hike, follow this link: Okstateparks.camp/FirstDayHikes.
Some state parks are doing morning and afternoon hikes. One park is offering three guided hikes at different times of the day.
The hiking trails are rated for difficulty, from easy to moderate to strenuous. The length of the trail is also given in the link from a half-mile up to 2 miles.
Greg Snider, Regional Manager of the North Region of Oklahoma State Parks, said, "A few state parks even offer night hikes. These hikes are for more advanced hikers and offer a great experience.”
“Oklahoma also has many ADA hiking trails,” continued Snider. “With the great weather we have been having, this is going to be a great year to get outside and enjoy one of many Oklahoma state parks.”
The 22 parks listed by location are:
Northwest Region: Alabaster Caverns, Black Mesa, Boiling Springs, and Roman Nose.
Northeast Region: Bernice Area at Grand Lake, Greenleaf, Keystone, Lake Eufaula, Osage Hills, Sequoyah, and Tenkiller.
Southeast Region: Arrowhead Area at Lake Eufaula, Beavers Bend, Lake Wister, McGee Creek, and Robbers Cave.
South Central Region: Lake Murray.
Southwest Region: Fort Cobb, Foss, Great Plains, and Quartz Mountain.
Central Region: Lake Thunderbird.
These events are part of America’s State Parks First Day Hikes program and are happening in all 50 states.
It’s the 11th straight year that Oklahoma’s state parks have been part of the First Day Hikes initiative and participation grows every year.
The state park employees work each year to create fresh ideas and incentives to entertain guests who come to their facilities to enjoy the outdoors and the winter beauty on display.
First Day Hikes offer individuals and families an opportunity to begin the New Year rejuvenating and connecting with the outdoors.
My wife and I have challenged each other to live a healthier lifestyle in 2022. Come join us and others who walk daily in our state parks.
Have a safe and prosperous New Year.
Reach Kilgore at jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com.
