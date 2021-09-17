Chances are if you are a landowner or have a hunting lease, you’ve had an encounter with feral swine.
If not, consider yourself blessed.
Feral hogs are an ever-growing problem in Oklahoma. It isn’t just happening in the woods anymore. You see evidence of them in your planted crop fields, vegetable gardens, parks, golf courses and other areas. They encroach more on populated areas each year.
When they tore through my wife’s mums a few years back, she wanted to put pulled pork sandwiches on the family menu.
I also read an article by Terry Madewell from Game & Fish (South) regional outdoor guide. It covered proven cold weather, hog hunting tactics.
“First, hogs are food-driven creatures. They are never far from the food. But during February, ... green vegetation, acorns, insects and other favored foods are mostly gone,” Madewell said.
So, they must expand their search for vittles.
Madewell continued to say that the rain doesn’t bother them. Hogs will continue to move and feed in the rain so hunters need to be aware of this fact.
Feral swine have become a concern across Oklahoma because of their increasing numbers and the damage they inflict to the landscape.
I contacted Jeff Pennington, a wildlife supervisor at ODWC, who said.” Each year, we have an increase in the feral hog population, with the exception of the drought year of 2011.”
Pennington continued,”The department’s message is that these hogs are undesirable, they compete with wildlife for food sources and even rob a turkey’s nest of eggs. They are a disease threat. Trapping is more effective than hunting. If landowners will communicate with each other, they can formulate a plan to reduce the feral hog count in their area.”
I also heard from Brent Morgan, who is the wildlife biologist over Camp Gruber and Cherokee Wildlife Refuge. Morgan said, “Everything is good in our area. Hogs definitely will scare deer off and compete for food while destroying other food for all wildlife. No trapping is currently taking place as hog numbers seem to be leveling off around Cherokee and Camp Gruber. Numbers fluctuate from year to year. We have seen hogs and signs of rooting but not as much as normal.”
They have been detected in virtually all of the state’s 77 counties, but they are most prevalent across the southern parts of Oklahoma. They are also most active at night.
Feral hogs congregate in groups called “sounders.” Each sounder can tear up several acres every night looking for food. A feral hog will eat about 4 percent of its body weight daily.
Besides property destruction, other concerns about feral swine are:
• Population growth. Feral swine have high reproductive potential, and piglets become sexually active at about 6 months old. Estimates place the feral swine population in Oklahoma from 600,000 to 1.5 million.
• Disease transmission. Feral swine can be infected with brucellosis and leptospirosis, which can be passed to people. Pseudorabies is found in about one-third of the feral swine population. This disease can spread to dogs, cattle, goats and sheep. Feral hogs also can carry and transmit many other diseases.
• Threat to wildlife: Feral swine activity puts stress on native species. The swine consume food resources that also support deer, raccoons, black bears and opossums. Wildlife can contract many diseases from feral swine. Feral swine have few natural predators, and in some cases, the feral swine have begun pursuing wild animals as prey.
State agencies and landowner groups are highly interested in what can be done to control the feral swine problem. Experts have determined that the best methods are trapping – especially whole sounder trapping – and aerial gunning.
Landowners who have experienced depredation due to feral swine can contact the state Agriculture Department’s Wildlife Services Division at (405) 521-4039.
Eradication is not realistic on a landscape level. A realistic land-scape goal is to slow the spread and reduce the density of feral hogs through different methods.
The ODWC views feral swine as vermin and maintains they should not be glamorized in any way, even though feral hogs are desired by some people as target animals on hunting lands.
I also picked up a copy of North American Whitetail’s Hog Hunting magazine. The article “Before They Were Feral” by Joe Pinson offered a glimpse into southeastern Oklahoma’s hog history and reveals that these now-hated creatures were once a treasured resource for survival.
The author recounts a time when livestock and pigs roamed the open countryside and fences were around gardens or crop land.
It was a time “before sale barns came into existence” and reminds us that “the famous Hatfield and McCoy feud actually began over a hog.”
There’s no need to start a feud because there are plenty of hogs to be had.
Oklahoma outfitters have hog hunt packages if you can’t find a farmer or landowner who desperately wants the swine population reduced. I use the term “reduced” because eliminating them totally is a long-shot.
Reach John Kilgore at jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.