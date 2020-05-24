Destructive and dangerous, feral hogs are here to stay. Half of the total population reside in Texas, but they are invading our state and wreaking havoc on livelihoods.
Closer to home, Wade Hampton is the fourth generation Hampton to live within a few miles of Chewey, located in Adair county.
“My great-grandfather Hampton was an orphan,” said Hampton. “My grandfather was the foreman on the Skelly Ranch in Chewey for years. It was owned by William G Skelly of Skelly Oil.”
“My Dad used to haul canned milk in the 1960’s. Mom and Dad got married in 1963 and she passed away in 2010. When they got married, they bought some land from her Mom and Dad that we still own today. It’s part of the 1914 land,” explained Hampton. “They had a feed mill in Westville for about 25 years while the whole time buying land and adding to the ranch. Dad is 80 and still works on the ranch every day and milks cows almost every morning.”
The Hamptons have owned H5 Feed and Fertilizer for over 28 years providing service to Westville and the surrounding areas.
Hampton and his wife, Wendy, dated in high school and got married in 1986.
“We have three daughters and their families, Keina and Brett Reed, Krysti and Wes Teague, and Kenzie and Coby Crites. They all live within a few miles from us,” related Hampton.
Topping off the family, they have nine grandchildren.
“I have been selling whole and half beef to people for a few years. But since this meat shortage has come to the grocery stores, I have been selling a lot of beef straight to people to put in their deep freezer because they are wanting to be more self-sufficient,” said Hampton.
“Dad took me quail hunting when I was a little boy and I always loved it. I took my daughters when they were younger. But now, there are very few quail. We have lots of deer and of wild hogs on the ranch along with few wild turkeys,” said Hampton
The wild hogs had really been causing a lot of destruction and costing the Hamptons a lot of money. They
“ creep feed” their calves in feeders that only the calves can get in and the cows can't but --- the wild hogs can get in if the calves can. The hogs are nocturnal and it's hard to find them in the day.
“The feral hogs have a very unpredictable pattern. They may show up at a creeper three nights in a row, then not come back for three weeks or longer. We knew we had some but didn't know how bad till I got some cellular trail cameras. I put them up and saw just how bad it is,” said Hampton.
In mid-February, the Hampton’s had retired for the evening about 11:30 when a camera signaled. It was a big boar that he had been getting pictures of recently.
“I called and the sons-in-law were already asleep so I took my gun with a thermal-imaging scope on it so that I could see in the dark. I made my way to the feeder, which is about two miles from our house. When I got there, that feeder had no hog but, there were two hogs at the feeder in the next pasture, about 200 yards away . It took several rounds to kill one animal. One got away. It was one of the biggest adrenaline rush moments I have had in a long time,” said Hampton.
Later in the spring, Hampton was in that same pasture one night, just before dark, checking cattle and he saw the big boar and he didn't have a gun.
Hampton continued, “ I called the son-in-laws and told them to bring some guns and hurry up. By the time they get there, I have the boar narrowed down to a brushy hollow. They bring my boar-killing gun. I was able to see him lying on the side of a steep hill in a big bunch of blackberry briars.”
Hampton shot him one time and the boar rolled down the hill.
“The son-in-laws shot him several more times while two of the grandkids were sitting in the Suzuki watching,” said Hampton.
“We couldn't lift the boar in the truck. We found a hill, dragged the hog up the hill, backed the truck up and finally got half of him on the tailgate. Then, we all got the boar on the tailgate, finally.
“We guessed the first feral hog to weigh 250 lbs. and the biggest one over 300 lbs. I have taken them both to get mounted. No telling how much feed they have cost me,” explained Hampton.
Because of the seriousness of the wild hog problem in Oklahoma, there is no season and no limit.
What we have to realize is that these are not your friendly Porky Pigs.
They have been detected in 70 of the state’s 77 counties, but they are most prevalent across the southern parts of Oklahoma and are most active at night.
Feral hogs congregate in groups called “sounders”. Each sounder can tear up several acres every night looking for food. A feral hog will eat about 4 percent of its body weight daily.
It’s a war that our farmers and ranchers are fighting year ‘round.
