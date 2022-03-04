Talk about living through historical events. It reminds me of that old proverb, “may you live in interesting times."
First, the Covid pandemic keeps morphing and medical researchers struggle to keep pace. Now, the Russians have invaded Ukraine with provocation.
At least the weather seems to be in full swing for spring so maybe getting out of the house more and into the outdoors will bring some relief to the pressures of the world.
This weekend, my wife wants me to get a jump on spring and hang her hummingbird flag over the front porch, which means those ruby-throated gems won’t be far behind. The next thing I know, she will be rummaging through my man-cave/shop for a spray can of bright red paint.
The combination of the summer sun and the cold of winter were a little hard on the finish of the family hummingbird feeder. The biologists ask that you put out your hummingbird feeder by April 1 and leave it until early November. Record the actual date you see the first and the last hummingbird of the season, as well as which variety you see.
An online survey that produces immediate information of where the hummingbirds are located can be seen at www.journeynorth.org. You can view a migration map and report the first sighting in your area. This website has sightings already reported in several areas of Florida.
Another site that has great information is hummingbirds.net. Previously, the first sightings in Oklahoma were made at the end of March to the first week of April.
The hummingbirds must be watching the Weather Channel and decided to stay south for a few weeks longer.
Hummingbirds belong to a group of birds called neotropical migrants. They are birds that spend winter from northern Mexico to the tip of South America and migrate to North America to breed.
Hummingbirds can be seen statewide in the summer in Oklahoma, and these small birds have gorgeous iridescent feathers.Most in the eastern and central area of Oklahoma are the ruby-throated variety.
In western Oklahoma, they also have the black-chinned hummingbird.This hyperactive bird weighs an average of one-tenth of an ounce (3-4 grams). A flashing, colorful beauty, this bird can hover and fly backward.
Its feet are used for perching only and are not used for hopping or walking.The hummingbird’s name comes from the fact it flaps its wings so fast (about 80 times per second) that they make a humming noise. They are also able to hover by flapping their wings in a figure-eight pattern.
Hummingbirds, with a voice like a twittering mouse squeak, have an enviable metabolic rate. The rate at which they use calories is the highest of any warm-blooded vertebrate except the shrew. The hummingbird builds its nest about 10-20 feet above ground in the fork of a tree.
The nest, no bigger than the shell of a walnut, is usually woven of plant down and held together by spider silk and lichens. There are usually two white eggs about the size of navy beans laid. Hummingbirds can take tree sap from wood-pecker drillings and sugar water from feeders.
The long and tapered bill they possess is used to obtain nectar from the center of long, tubular flowers. They must consume over half their weight in sugars each day to fuel its high metabolism. Bird watchers should feed hummingbirds a mixture of sugar and water.
Mix one-fourth cup of sugar with one cup of water or one-part sugar to four-parts water. Bring the water to a boil, then remove the mixture from the heat. You may have to stir the mixture to dis-solve the sugar. Do not use honey or sugar substitutes.
Red food coloring is neither required nor desirable. Usually, the commercially-purchased feeders are red enough themselves to attract the ruby-throats.
Biologists suggest placing feeders in the shade outside a favorite window for observation, even hanging a scarlet ribbon or piece of crimson fabric near the feeder to signal your hummer eatery is open for business.
Check out www.birdwatchersdigest.com/bwdsite/learn/hummingbirds.php for quizzes, identification help, and everything you need to record the action at your hummingbird feeder.
Some plants help attract the hummingbirds. The ones listed in last year’s survey include red honeysuckle, Salvis sp., petunias, lantana sp., cannas, Morning Glory and Rose of Sharon.
This hummingbird season ought to be a humdinger.

