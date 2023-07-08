As an outdoor columnist, I strive to give readers the good, bad, and ugly when it comes to the great outdoors and, in this case, it’s concerning the heat and the negative effect it can have on the human body.
For the second time in the past five years, I didn’t heed my own advice and ended up in the back of an ambulance followed by a hospital stay and not much memory of how I got there.
With a heat index of 105 plus last week, I decided to tackle the lawn, weedeating, mowing, and other strenuous duties that come with owning a small farm.
My better half sent me constant reminders to take breaks and hydrate with what I thought were enough fluids to float a battleship but my hard-headed nature got the best of me.
With the dog days of summer upon us, I feel compelled again to pen a column about the dangers of heat, sun and the effects it can have on the human body and on your animals.
We have already hit the century mark this summer.
Whether you are outdoors fishing, swimming, boating or hiking, you need to be weather aware and protect against sun damage to your skin and dehydration of your body which leads to other issues.
Take the sunscreen with you and repeat applications throughout the day outside. and remember, not all sunscreens are created equal. It pays to read the label.
Avoid being outside during the hottest time of the day which is usually from 1-4 p.m.;
Remember to wear light-colored clothing;
Stay well-hydrated by drinking Gatorade which replaces the electrolytes you are sweating out and also drink lots of water;
Wear hats to keep sun off of your head, face, and ears. Mutch also recommends the jungle fatigue-type hats that cover the back of the neck as well;
Work short periods during the hottest part of the day. No more than 15 to 30 minutes at a time outside if you are doing construction-type work. Then, get in a shaded area and cool off. That is advice I am now taking to heart.
It sounds like a pain to take frequent breaks but it’s better than winding up in the hospital with heat exhaustion. I can sure attest to that.
If your animals are outside animals, they need fresh water. Constantly change the water two or three times a day. Remember, our family pets can’t tell us when they need a drink. Make sure plenty of fresh water is always available.
The pets also need to have some kind of shade.
If you walk your dog, be sure and do it in the morning or evening, rather than in the hottest part of the day.
Don’t do much walking outside in the heat with geriatric pets who may have health problems.
As with children, do not leave your pets in the car during this hot weather. Cracking the window open doesn’t help in this heat.
Here are some recommendations by the Humane Society for identifying heat-related incidents with pets.
Signs of heat-related illness/heat stroke in pets: Heavy panting, excessive drooling, glazed eyes, rapid pulse, unsteadiness/staggering, bloody vomit, bloody diarrhea or nose bleed, dry, deep red or purple tongue, hemorrhages in the gums or under skin, coma/death.
Signs specifically in dogs: Sunken eyes, dark urine, lethargy, dry mouth, raspy barks, appetite loss, thick saliva, loss of skin elasticity, depression.
Signs specifically in cats: Panting, lethargy, sunken eyes, loss of skin elasticity, elevated heart rate, dry mouth, appetite loss.
Providing care to pets with suspected heat-related illness: Seek veterinary care as soon as possible, even if the pet appears to be improving.
While waiting for a veterinarian, move the pet to a cooler area. Gradually lower his body temperature by applying cool (not cold) water all over his body or soaking him in a cool bath. Place cool, wet towels over the back of the neck and in the armpits, paws, ear flaps and groin area. Direct a fan on the wet areas to speed evaporative cooling. Offer fresh, cool water if the pet is alert and wants to drink. Do not force him to drink.
A final reminder---if the sidewalk or asphalt is too hot for you to place your hand down on it, then it is certainly too hot for the pads of your pet’s paws to walk on during this oppressive heat spell.
How hot is it? It’s so hot the birds have to use potholders to pull the worms out of the ground.
Reach Kilgore at jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com
