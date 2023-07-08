Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 82F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.