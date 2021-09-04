I’m not sure Muskogee’s New Community Church nor BOOM Outdoors could have envisioned the blessings or lives that were spiritually touched during the Beast Feast which has spanned from 2007 to date.
The guy’s night out became the hottest ticket in town last weekend. The 14th annual Beast Feast was an opportunity for men and boys to turn the arena into the ultimate man-cave experience.
The attendees got to bond and hob-nob with like-minded males who love the outdoors.
I ran into several friends that I hadn’t seen in far too long.
“The first event, held at New Community Church Fellowship Hall, drew 250 folks,” said Lanham. “It gets bigger and better every year. This year, we had a crowd of about 1500 attendees. I’m sure Covid impacted the attendance.”
The BOOM Outdoors folks had it humming like a well-oiled machine. People commented about the fluid movement of all the lines whether queuing up for dinner or at the vendor booths. The Runt’s barbeque dinner was tasty and the men and boys were fed within 30 minutes or less.
Over 60 volunteers helped with the planning and setup for this long-anticipated event and over 100 sponsors made the abundant amount of prizes possible.
A variety of vendors showcasing some of the latest in archery, firearms, fishing lures and equipment were there. Taxidermists, as well as many of the area outdoor stores, were in attendance.
Hundreds of prizes were given away and every young lad, age 12 and under, were given a BOOM Outdoors backpack and customer engrave whistle so they can make a lot of noise at home.
Boom Outdoors also gave away over $20,000 of guns, bows, a 4-wheeler, all types of gear and door prizes. Grand prize of the 4-Wheeler won by Dakota Jones of Fort Gibson.
The main speaker was Jeff Danker, a television hunting personality whose series is called BuckVentures Outdoors. His motto is “Shoot by sight, Walk by faith” based on
2 Corinthians 5:7.
Danker strives to capture world class hunts all across the country while always giving God the glory.
“It is our mission to use our platform and passion for hunting to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ everywhere we go,” said Danker.
Lanham emphasized, “We had 295 men and boys indicate they were committing their life to Christ. That’s the only reason we hold this event, no other.”
It seems that Boom Outdoors has no limits either on the ability to grow this important ministry of their church to men and boys who love the outdoors.
With all the turmoil in our world today, what a blessing if other churches were to replicate this type of event in their neck of the woods.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.