Having spent the Thanksgiving holiday hunkered down with the wife and our son, who is visiting, at our Sandhills Farm, I escaped to have an occasional sit in a deer blind and think about all that’s happening in the world and our own backyard.
My lovely spouse has been up and on a mission herself – to pounce on that rare species – the Black Friday/Small Business Saturday bargain now available from the comfort of your laptop computer. The Christmas fliers from the various hunting and fishing stores have been arriving in our mailbox for well over a week.
I always manage to rescue a few of them from the junk mail that has found its way to the trash can.
I was excited to hear that Scheel’s is coming to Tulsa. I’ve been to their stores in Reno, Nevada and The Colony, Texas, part of the Dallas metroplex. The Texas location is billed as the largest all sports store in the world.
If you have someone on your Christmas list that enjoys hunting, fishing and the great outdoors, here are a few suggestions that I’ve seen this fall. These are available online or at your local retailer. The following ideas are from thebiggamehuntingblog.com:
• For fishermen, an assortment of their favorite lures is always a welcome gift. • Books – “The Cascade Killer” by Rob Phillips takes place in the Cascade Mountains of central Washington. Written from the perspective of a Washington game warden. About $15. Other titles in the four-book Luke McCain series, “Cascade Vengeance,” “Cascade Predator” and “Cascade Kidnapping.” About $15 each.
• Muck boots – Nothing will ruin a late season hunt faster than cold and/or wet feet. About $90-$145. • A Zippo hand warmer. This particular model will provide heat for 12 hours without needing a refill. About $18. • Darn Tough Hunter Extra Cushion Socks: About $30.
• Randy Newberg teamed up with the folks at Gerber to design this new knife that’s perfect for meat processing with a secondary D2 steel blade with a serrated edge. About $60.
•Outdoor Edge Game Processor Kit for field butchering. About $80.
• Ruger sells a great value electronic predator call for a smartphone (available on both Android or iPhone). About $60.
• Primos Bloodhunter Blood Tracking Light uses a special lens that makes blood drops stand out from the various shades of brown and red leaves on the ground. About $50.
• Sitka Gear produces high quality, warm, and comfortable hunting gear. About $30. Midland Radios – These radios come with 50 channels, can tune into NOAA radio frequencies to receive severe weather updates. About $80.
Other ideas include a subscription to your outdoorsman’s favorite fishing or hunting magazines. About $12-$35. Also, anything made by Yeti, from a coffee tumbler to a large cooler, would be a great gift for the holidays. $30 and up. This is a special time of year.
The best memories are made by being with family and friends. We need to be thankful for our blessings and remember the true meaning of Christmas.
Reach John Kilgore at jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com.
