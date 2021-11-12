Here’s a timely topic for this season of the year.
Within the last few months, I learned of a friend’s relative who was in the hospital for quite some time recovering from an accident while on her way to work in Holdenville. A natural reaction, she swerved to avoid two deer and hit a tree. Several surgeries later, she still faces quite a recovery.
Fewer daylight hours and cooler weather signal white-tailed deer to enter breeding season, commonly called “the rut.” Over several weeks from late October into December, deer movement increases as bucks are chasing does with just one thing on their minds.
Claiming that the deer hit her, my wife came home several years ago with a nasty dent in the side of her sedan. The deer ran off into the woods and wasn’t present to tell his side of the story.
According to the latest State Farm Insurance deer-vehicle collision study, the chances of hitting a deer, or another large animal, doubles in the fall. November, October and December are the top three months.
In 2020, there were 836 reported vehicle accidents involving deer in Oklahoma, according to AAA Oklahoma. There were two deaths and 21 serious injuries. The average vehicle damage cost is $5,532.Nationwide, an estimated 1.23 million deer-vehicle collisions occur annually across the U.S., causing about 200 human fatalities.
I was surprised to see a chart that had Oklahoma as only a moderate risk state, a 1 in 113 chance of a collision with a deer. The top five states for deer/auto accidents, and the likelihood of occurring in order, are West Virginia (1-in-37), Montana (1-39), Pennsylvania (1-48), and with South Dakota along with Michigan ( both at 1-54) for the year ending in June 2021.
State Farm Insurance shares these tips to avoid hitting a deer or other animal.
• Slow down. Watch for deer especially around dawn and between the hours of 6-9 p.m.
• Be aware. Look out for deer-crossing signs and wooded areas where deer or other animals are likely to travel. If you travel the same route to and from work every day, you might find deer consistently grazing in the same fields. Make a mental note of when and where you regularly see these animals.
• Brake, don’t swerve. Serving to avoid an animal can put you at risk for hitting another vehicle. Your odds of surviving an accident are better when hitting an animal rather than hitting another car.
• Assume they have friends. The “where’s there’s one, there’s usually more” adage often holds true. Deer travel in groups.
• Don’t rely on deer whistles. Animal behavior remains unpredictable. Honk the car horn.
• Buckle up. A seat belt is your best defense. A past Insurance Institute for Highway Safety study found that 60 percent of the people killed in animal-vehicle collisions weren’t wearing seat belts.
The ODWC reminded us that when a deer is killed on the roadway, the driver or anyone else can salvage the animal for its meat, provided they have the proper permissions. But, be mindful, that deer are a regulated game animal, and anyone harvesting a deer outside of the normal hunting regulations must first obtain approval from law enforcement.
Someone who removes any portion of the meat or the head or antlers without permission could be charged with illegal possession of wildlife parts.
Call a local game warden or other law enforcement officer to ask about salvaging the animal. Also, many game wardens maintain lists of needy families who could use the meat.
Dawn McCaslin of Geico Insurance gave a few other deer statistics:
• Dawn and dusk are the times you are most likely to encounter deer along the roadside.
• Deer breeding season runs from October through early January, and during this time they are highly active.
• Though deer may wander into suburban neighborhoods, they are most frequently found on the outskirts of town and in heavily wooded areas.
• As pack animals, deer almost never travel alone. If you see one deer, you can bet that there are others nearby.
Here are some preventive techniques identified by McCaslin last year:
• The two most important ways to avoid-deer vehicle collision are: slow down and SLOW DOWN.
• When driving through an area known for high deer populations, slow down and observe the speed limit.
• Always wear a seat belt. The most severe injuries in deer-vehicle collisions usually result from failure to use a seat belt.
• Watch for the shine of eyes along the roadside and immediately begin to slow.
• Use your high beams whenever the road is free of oncoming traffic. This will increase your visibility and give you more time to react.
• Deer can become mesmerized by steady, bright lights so if you see one frozen on the road, slow down and flash your lights.Some experts recommend a long blast of the horn to scare them out of the road as well.
Whether or not other members of your family and friends hunt, please share this information with them. Be aware, buckle up and don’t veer for deer.
