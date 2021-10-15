After near record breaking heat across our state, the weathermen have promised a cool down for the upcoming weekend — which is welcome news for youth deer season.
While Oklahoma archers have been able to hunt deer since the beginning of October, the first opportunity to harvest a deer with firearms belongs to the state’s youth hunters which runs through Sunday, and is open to hunters ages 17 and younger accompanied by an adult in the field who is hunter certified or exempt. The adult may archery hunt while accompanying the youth, but the adult may not hunt with a firearm.
The three-day period allows participants to take either a buck and a doe, or two does. A deer license is required for each deer hunted.
This earlier season gets youngsters in the woods during a time when the weather is usually warmer than during traditional gun Season, which often creates a better hunting experience for them.
For first-time deer hunter Turtle Burgess, 10, of Braggs, opening day cannot come fast enough. The eager young man will be hunting with Choo-Choo (Grandpa) Chris Perry on family land.
“It’s going to be exciting taking him on his first deer hunt,” said Perry. “ I enjoy taking the grandkids out in the woods. They are full of questions. It is important to get them involved in the outdoors so they know how to clean and cook their own harvest off the land.”
In the troubled world in which we live in today, it’s refreshing to see kids take a step back from cell phones and social media to explore and create lasting memories in the great outdoors.
For complete information on youth deer gun season regulations and license requirements, consult the current Oklahoma Hunting and Fishing Regulations Guide found online at wildlifedepartment.com, in the free OK Hunting and Fishing mobile app for Apple or Android users, or in print anywhere hunting and fishing licenses are sold.
