What should you do if finding an animal alone in the woods? It depends. Is the animal injured or is it just a baby that you think is alone?
Retired Greenleaf State Park Naturalist Steve Evans always included in any nature program, especially in the spring, the wise advice concerning visitors to the park who might see a deer fawn in the woods by itself.
People sometimes mistakenly think that the fawn has been abandoned by its mother.
In truth, the doe has not left her fawn. She is nearby and will be back. The doe is hoping you will just leave her fawn alone.
There are a few cases in which you know that the animal is injured and may need to go to an animal rehabilitator to survive.
That’s where an animal rehabilitator, like my friend Gil Keener, comes into the picture.
Keener does a great job of volunteering to help animals in need. Keener transports small animals such as opossums, birds, raccoons, rabbits and others to Tulsa for rehabilitation.
Keener retired from Brockway Glass plant in Muskogee in 2010 after 34 years and started the Peace of Mind Pet Sitting business.
“I go to people's homes while they’re gone so their pets don't have to go to a kennel,” said Keener. “ As a kid I always had snakes and opossums for pets. I also had a Cooper's Hawk that I found that had been shot.”
“ In 1990, I started trying to fish for a living but never had the guts to quit my regular job at Brock way.”
“I had a long run of twenty years fishing Red Man, BFL, FLW and B.A.S.S. I quit fishing, in 2010 when I retired, and started my business and wildlife rescue, explained Keener.
“One morning, I spotted a mama opossum that had been run over with babies still clinging to her. When I stopped and scooped them up, babies squealing, it touched me. I knew I was hooked then.”
“I took them to a rehabber and started talking about the big need for transporting and rescue. My business was kicking in and I thought maybe it can fuel my wildlife passion.
l started taking donations from people whom I picked up animals from---mostly gas expenses. I wanted to help local rehabbers when they were unable to rescue or transport. There are three rehabbers in Muskogee and we all work close together because it takes a village for everything to come together.”
“ One morning, I got a call for an elk calf that had been hit near Ft. Gibson. I sat there with it until a rehabber, Karen Flusche, came with a horse trailer and took it home. Not wanting to eat, she spoon fed the elk calf, now named Greta,until she regained her strength. Greta had a few teeth removed after the collision and a bruised shoulder. After nine months, we were told that she shouldn't be released back in the wild. Karen called Wooloroc near Bartlesville and they agreed to take her.”
Two year later, Woolaroc posted a picture of Greta and her twins.
Four years ago, Keener got a call from a cattle rancher in Locust Grove that trapped coyotes to thin the population.
“The rancher got a soft heart when he came upon a mother coyote in a leg trap that had a litter of four pups while in the trap. He said if I would come get them he wouldn't dispose of them, related Keener.
The rancher had already gotten the mama coyote out of the trap and put her in a live trap with her pups.
“I got in the live trap with a crate and catch pole. I barely slipped it on her, didn't even cinch it up, and she walked into the crate. I think she knew I was there to help. I handed her each pup without a fight or snarl.”
Took them to Wild Heart Ranch where they kept them a couple of months then released them all together.”
Wild Heart Ranch is a federally-licensed rehabilitation facility near Claremore.
We got a call from the local game warden about a coyote pup that two kits had stolen from the mother before its eyes were open.
Flushe kept it at her house while they tried to figure out what to do with it. The coyote, now named Kiley, was so tame.
“After having an animal in rehab for a year they can't be released back into nature as they are no longer considered viable. We knew Kiley could never be released back in the wild even though she could hunt. Problem is she loved people,” explained Keener. “This is one of the reasons it's illegal to keep any wildlife other than pigeons, sparrows or starlings. I started looking for a sanctuary to take care of her on the web. After talking to a dozen places and no luck, I decided to call a rehabber that's done this all her life and she gave me a contact number. I transported her there and said a sad goodbye.
Keener said, “They try to keep them as wild as possible so I'm not allowed to visit. I still email the lady that takes care of her today and she is doing fine. She is in a 50-acre enclosure with two other coyotes. Kiley was my favorite rescue and I still think of her constantly.
In February, we got a Harrier hawk from a ladies back yard in Warner. I took it to Wing It in Tulsa where Dr.Kristen Rivers sewed up a gash on its throat and treated it for head trauma. Patty Clark rehabbed it back to health. After a couple of months, I got the honor of releasing it in the same backyard with Patty and Kristen. It even gave us a fly over as if to say thanks and goodbye.”
“A local game warden, Josey, called me and said he needed help with a downed bald eagle. After I spotted him going across the creek, he could almost fly, I waded across the deep muddy creek and thick briars trying to spot him again. The bald eagle took off running when I saw him and I got lucky when I penned him up against the briars. I put my net on him and I was ecstatic. Fortunately, the man that found him was following me on a 4- wheeler and Josey was not far behind. We were a mile from my truck and I was out of breath. After they helped me get him out of the net for he had a death grip on the netting, we got in the back of the 4- wheeler and went to my truck. All the ride back while holding him, I was in awe of his beauty and size. We took him to a vet in Muskogee that specializes in raptors, Dr. Rivers, and she did x- rays and exam. Nothing was found but compromised feathers that will grow back in time. Next, I took him to a vet in Sallisaw, Gary Cox who specializes in eagles. He also has a flight pen. He's been eating and drinking good. Hopefully, after a successful rehab, I will be able to release him back where he came from.”
While no fee is charged for transporting the animal, Keener does accept donations to defray the cost of gasoline. He also operates a business called “Peace of Mind Pet Sitting." Call him at (918) 781-2803.
Keener’s excitement and love of animals is so evident when I visited with him. Now that I am retired, I join up with him on some of the transporting of animals needing a caring hand.
Reach John Kilgore at jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com.
