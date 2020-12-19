A good friend of mine, Vince Olzawski and hunting buddy Tim Wyman of Tulsa recently participated in a non-ambulatory whitetail hunt at Fort Gibson Wildlife Refuge located south and east of the town of Wagoner. Olzawski is a double amputee and Wyman has an artificial limb from a motorcycle accident. We are fortunate as a state to have land areas set aside for special groups of hunters. Both were successful and harvested deer.
Wagoner resident Brett Thompson is a wildlife biologist with the ODWC. His hometown is Webbers Falls and that’s where he developed an interest in hunting and fishing as a small child with his dad and brothers.
“I first learned about a job in wildlife management through a Youth Controlled Hunt on Cookson WMA in my early teen years. With my love for the outdoors and time spent in it, I knew it would be something I would like to pursue when I grew up,” said Thompson.
Later, he earned a Bachelor of Science in Fisheries and Wildlife Management.
“The Waterfowl Refuge is 3,500 acres and we manage it to hold healthy populations of a variety of wildlife. Our primary focus is for migrating waterfowl through the winter to supply quality habitat to help them make their journey south and, then, back north. In conjunction with the Refuge, we have around 18,000 acres of public hunting areas. We lease farmland to local farmers which also provides adequate food for wildlife and migratory birds in the area,” Thompson continued.
They offer "draw only" deer hunts through the department's controlled hunt process. There is an archery, three adult muzzleloader, one youth muzzleloader, and one non-ambulatory muzzleloader deer hunts from October through December. Adult hunts are capped at 50 participants per hunt, youth is 20 participants, and non-ambulatory is 1ten participants. Along with the deer hunts, they have two controlled youth duck hunts each winter through a draw process.
On the Refuge they plant over 350 acres of wheat and turnips each fall. Through the summer, they'll add in a mix of about 100 acres of milo, sunflower, and soybeans. This provides ample food for all wildlife. The public hunting area agriculture fields will be rotated between crops, corn, milo, soybeans, wheat with a total of nearly 2,800 acres each year.
Thompson noted, “These large fields provide food throughout the winter for the wildlife to ensure they are healthy. It also holds the migratory birds in the area longer other than pushing through to get to better habitat. The deer herd is thriving on the refuge and extremely healthy. Our controlled hunts help us control the population and the buck:doe ratio.”
The Refuge portion opens yearly on February 1 and closes October 15. Between then, it is open to all public access. The Refuge is closed to all Turkey and Deer hunting. Other seasons are open to the same as statewide, in most cases. Be sure to check hunting regulations under special area rules for exact regulations. Hunting is restricted to non-toxic shot (steel) with shotguns and rimfire rifles. It is closed to centerfire rifles.
“There are plenty of fishing opportunities with roads leading to the lake and the wildlife viewing is excellent on the Refuge area when open,” said Thompson.
Look around the state for other areas with similar opportunities to expand your horizons through the special controlled hunts.
Reach Kilgore at jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com.
