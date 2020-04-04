With spring appearing early this year, the forsythias, the dogwoods and the redbuds are already blooming.
I spoke with Mary Waller, the Director of the Oklahoma Monarch & Pollinator Collaborative at Okies for Monarchs.
“I have always loved gardening and wildlife but I became very interested in pollinators and the plight of the monarch two years ago,” said Waller “That’s when I joined the collaborative and started adding many, many more milkweed and native wildflower species to my urban residential gardens.
The Monarch butterfly numbers have been in great decline over the past twenty years. As much as a 90 percent decline in the population has been noted. Several groups have called for the labeling of the butterfly as “threatened”.
The Monarch caterpillar has a sole food source---the milkweed plant. This plant is critical to the survival of the species.
The scarcity of the milkweed plant today in prairies, fields, meadows and parks can be attributed to several factors including the overuse of pesticides.
We must make a concerted effort to plant milkweed species native to our area of the state.
The “central” population of monarchs overwinter in Mexico and on March 13th the World Wildlife Fund Mexico announced the official species count. The discouraging news is that of the eleven known colonies of roosting butterflies, the total area they occupied was down to 2.83 hectares, a 53.22% decrease from the previous season (2018-2019 they had been counted at slightly up, or on 6.05 hectares of forest). This is a continuation of the 20+ year decline of the species. A graph from Monarch Watch of this trend can be found at https://monarchwatch.org/blog/.
The northern migration of the central population (those between the Rocky Mountains and the East Coast) is underway, and the butterflies that crossed the Red River into Oklahoma earlier in March are being sighted all across the state now. They are looking for milkweed on which to lay their eggs.
Oklahomans are encouraged to report any adult butterflies, eggs or caterpillars to Journey North at https://journeynorth.org/monarchs.
Many state native plant vendors and nurseries are hurting economically during this time of social distancing. The Covid-19 crisis has forced plant sales and festivals across the state to be cancelled.
However, many plant vendors do offer online sales, curbside pickup, and, in some cases, they can deliver.
A list of many of these nurseries can be found at the Okies for Monarchs website. Please consider emailing, calling, or going online to order milkweed and native wildflowers. Gardening is a great activity for everyone right now. ·
Not sure what to plant? Check out the regional recommendations list where you can see a photo of the plant, learn when it blooms, see how tall it may grow, and understand what the sunlight and what the water needs for each type may be. Find this info at www.okiesformonarchs.org/what-to-plant-where-to-buy/ .
Lots of families have children at home and are looking for new and fun activities. Okies for Monarchs is offering two projects that blend creativity with a conservation message. Please see their Facebook page.
The Kerr Center at Poteau offers information on doing just that. Their brochure on the net gives tips for selecting the right species that will thrive. You can get there on this link: bit.ly/2lfsERq.
I had never known there were so many different kinds of milkweed, the perennial flowering plant that provides nectar along the migration route.
Also, as the season progresses, don’t forget Muskogee’s Butterfly Papillion at Honor Heights Park.
It offers an open-air butterfly house displaying 26 native butterfly species and a teaching/display garden. Their season, which is Mother’s Day weekend through Columbus Day, may be affected by the regulations for the coronavirus pandemic.
Discover the importance of appreciating the outdoors and the wild things that live there.
Keep calm and plant milkweed. Save the Monarch butterfly.
Reach John Kilgore at jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com.
