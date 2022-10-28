While we are still in the midst of muzzleloader season in our state, the upcoming rifle season is less than a month away and it always brings back fond memories from when my uncle, Gene Duncan, took the time to introduce me to hunting great deer camps in the Kiamichi Mountains.
At that time, the Kiamichi Mountains was a true wilderness area.
While my memory is no longer the best in the world, I can still vividly recall being allowed to miss school, spending sleep-deprived nights leading up to the hunt and dreaming of an exciting deer camp.
Hunting in the Honobia area as a youngster, if you saw a deer track, it was an event. Seeing a deer on the hoof was monumental.
In just a few weeks, an estimated 160,000 deer hunters dressed in blaze orange will take to the field in search of the Sooner State’s most popular big game animal, the whitetail deer.
Firearm season runs for 16 days. It begins Nov. 19 and ends on Dec. 4, bringing an ever-increasing economic impact to our state.
Please check the ODWC regulations for the particular area you are hunting.
Our state’s deer herd has come a long way since I began hunting in the late 1960s.
Yes, we have come a long way indeed.
With our state’s deer population estimated at between 600,000 and 700,000, the herd now is better in many ways than the “good ol' days.”
Several years ago, Jim Shaw, professor of natural resource ecology and management at Oklahoma State University said, “Back when we didn’t have hunting seasons, we lost our game species. White-tailed deer in Oklahoma were virtually extinct in 1914.”
Great strides have been taken since the mid-1950s to restore the population.
Now, with a booming population, deer hunting season is vital to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation’s mission to manage the number of deer.
Not only can too many deer cause damage to agricultural plots, such as orchards, but also motor vehicle accidents increase along with the deer population.
Even with the extended rifle season in Oklahoma, the deer population has continued to rise.
Oklahoma has seen a giant increase in deer population since the late 1970s. In 1979, the legal harvest barely exceeded 14,000.
The ODWC says that healthy herds and good conditions led to 117,629 deer being taken in 2021, making it the third-highest harvest total on record.
If you didn't get an opportunity to take a youngster hunting during the early Youth Season, please take the time to have an impact on their life as they will remember it always.
Above all, be safe and take the time to make memories with family and friends.
As the ODWC reminds us, hunters in the know---let the young bucks grow.
Reach John Kilgore at jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com.
