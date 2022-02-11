After being together 35 plus years, the wife knows me like a book. Just because deer season is now a thing of the past, it doesn’t actually mean hunting season is over. I’ve just shifted gears a bit.
With the warmer temperatures that lay ahead, there’s no better time to catch a lunker from now through the months of March and April.
While I know several anglers who primarily focus on crappie fishing during the spring, it’s the largemouth bass that’s King of the Mountain.
Many years ago, a friend made a statement that’s stuck with me to this day—“ It’s just like the whitetail rut in the fall of the year, springtime equates to monster bass.”
This species of bass is the most sought-after game fish in Oklahoma.
During the months of March, April and even May, largemouth bass begin searching shallow areas in which to build their nest.
Northern banks that catch southerly winds mixed in with rock are the first to warm when fish can be caught in as little as a little as 2 feet of water. On the flipside, southern banks on the lower end of a reservoir where the waters tend to be much cleaner the fish tend to spawn out a little deeper.
Males start the ritual by fanning out nests followed by females who then deposit 2,000-7,000 eggs per pound of body weight.
After fertilization, the male drives the female and any other intruders from the nest until the eggs hatch and the fry leave. The fry swim in schools until reaching the length of approximately one inch.
The ODWC has a program which stocks the Florida strain of largemouth bass into Oklahoma lakes.
These are stocked into lakes below Interstate 40. Florida bass don’t do well in the colder northern Oklahoma lakes such as Grand Lake.
The exceptions to that rule are Lake Bixhoma and Sooner Lake. Sooner is a power plant lake but Bixhoma is an anomaly. Some believe it is because Bixhoma is such a deep lake that it has diverse thermal lairs.
Recently, there was a man who caught an 11-pound, 11-ounce bass in Bixhoma in late January. I graduated from Bixby in the mid 70s so I remember when the lake was built.
Why does the larger Florida strain of bass thrive in Lake Bixhoma? No one knows. Sounds like the premise for a good science fair project.
You don’t need to plunk down $80,000 for a new bass boat or spend hundreds of dollars on rods, reels or tackle. Just get out to the lake and see if you get a nibble.
Last but not least, it’s a good idea beforehand to give your reels a good cleaning, spool up with fresh line and sharpen those hooks.
You never know, the next fish you catch might be one for the record book.
If you land a fish you believe to be a lake or state record, contact a Wildlife Department Fisheries Division employee or game warden in your region.
We are blessed to live in a state that is rich in natural resources and catch and release is encouraged.
Don’t let them go to waste.
Reach Kilgore at jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com.
