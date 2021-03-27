Kasie Harriet has a very rewarding dream job.
“I was hired to start a true mentor program called Learn to Hunt (L2H) before Covid derailed us,” said Harriet. “ A true mentor or recruitment program would take the place of large one-day events or one-and-done hunts.
Harriet’s position is a partner position between the National Wild Turkey Federation and the ODWC. It’s a three year program made possible by the Wildlife Restoration Grant.
Harriet is strictly hunting and shooting sports focused.The ODWC has since hired a R3 Fishing Coordinator to handle the fishing side of things.
Hunters are one of the main funders of conservation in Oklahoma.
“There’s a tax on the sale of hunting/sporting equipment, called the Pittman Robertson Fund, “ continued Harriet. “Those tax dollars are then dispersed to state agencies for conservation work.”
The Council to Advance Hunting and the Shooting Sports(cahss.org) tell us that in this day and age, participation rates in many outdoor activities are changing.
Demographic changes, competing hobbies and interests, and shifts in American culture have all contributed to the decline in participation rates of several outdoor pastimes.
Currently, champions of the outdoor recreation community are focusing their efforts to increase participation in hunting, angling, and the shooting sports through a national movement referred to as “R3”.
R3 (recruitment, rentention and reactivation) describes everything from a specifi program to an organization’s entire vision to engage and serve customers.
The goals of R3 efforts are simple and two-fold:
- Create new participants in an outdoor activity and
- Increase participation rates of current outdoor participants.
True R3 efforts focus on the needs of individuals and the process required to ensure their adoption of, and continued participation, in a new outdoor activity.
This outdoor-specific adoption process is referred to as the Outdoor Recreation Adoption Model (ORAM), and is based on more than fifty years of research documenting why and how certain activities or ideas are adopted by the people and cultures.
The ORAM illustrates the steps an individual moves through as they learn about, try and then adopt a new activity or behavior and can be used to understand the difference between recruitment , retention and reactivation.
To learn more about the ORAM and R3. join the professional R3 community at www.nationalR3plan.com .
“We have moved to virtual Learn to Hunt classes which have been very successful but it doesn’t beat in person mentoring,” explained Harriet.” Once we can encourage gathering again, we will pick back up with the in-person classes.”
They have just wrapped up a three-part series of Learn to Hunt basics just in time for turkey season. Register online at gooutdooroklahoma.com .
The next turkey Learn to Hunt virtual class is listed for March 30th at 7 p.m. The class will discuss what gear you’ll need in the field and setting up for your hunt. Registration is open now online .
Contact Harriet at kharriet@nwtf.net for any questions or reach her at 918-629-4991.
You can register for the April 5th class which will cover public lands available or turkey hunting here in Oklahoma.
Having worked with Mrs. Harriet at a state park, I can attest to the fact that she is very dedicated to helping educate future hunters concerning outdoor opportunities for recreation.
The National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) also offers Women in the Outdoors events, Jakes events for the kids and Wheelin Sportsman events for disabled sportmen and women.
It is wonderful to see programs like these which will introduce or rekindle the fire in a new generation of hunters or outdoor enthusiasts.
As always, remember safety first.
See you afield.
Reach Kilgore at jkilgreoutdoors@yahoo.com.
