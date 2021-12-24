As I wonder about New Year’s resolutions for 2022, before I put a whole lot of thought into making my list, I wanted to find out where the idea for making resolutions had originated.
Tradition has said Babylonians make promises to their gods at the start of each year that they would return borrowed objects and pay their debts. The Romans began each year by making pledges to the god Janus, for whom the month of January is named.
I have to say I like the Babylonian idea of returning borrowed items and paying their benefactors. Unlike the Babylonians and Romans, I only serve one God, and I know that my times are ultimately in his hands.
My mother, at age 83, hopes to make it through another year. I told her she was still on this side of the grass so the odds looked good.
My brother-in-law, Terry, vows to spend more time in the outdoors at his family ranch in South Texas about an hour-and-a half west of Kerrville, Texas. in the Hill Country.
My spouse, Jennifer, said she wants to get outdoors and walk more. She pledges to take our doggie, Lucy, on more outdoor excursions to get them both more exercise.
In 2022, I hope to spend more time with buddies who I’ve shared a number of years hunting and fishing with but now who have serious health issues.
I plan to spend more of my days helping them to return to the joy of the outdoors.
Sometimes, we just need to be available to take people with us to motivate us to get back in the woods or to the lake.
As always, Gary Peterson, retired fisheries biologist, says he resolves not to eat rutabagas. “ It’s a resolution I am always 100% successful in keeping,” said Peterson.
Have a safe and happy new year. Welcome 2022.
