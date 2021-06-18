No worms, no wimps, no worries.
That’s how the town of Pauls Valley hopes to lure fishing adventurers to its 21st annual Okie Noodling Tournament which takes place this weekend, June 18th and 19th. Admission is free and parking is $5, fried catfish is on the menu and you can even get a lesson in noodling. You can also enter your favorite catfish recipe in the Catfish Cook-off. Food trucks and various vendors will be available. .
Noodling is described by the oft-cited but academically reviled wikipedia.org as “fishing using only bare hands and is practiced primarily in the southern United States.” It can refer to the catching of any species of fish but primarily is meant to be flathead catfish.
Although the concept of catching fish with only the use of the arm in the water is simple enough, the process of noodling is more complicated. The choice of catfish as the prey comes from the circumstances of their habitat.
Flathead catfish live in holes or underbrush in rivers and lakes and thus are easy to capture due to the static nature of their dwelling. A noodler goes underwater to depths of up to twenty feet and places his hand inside a catfish hole.
The catfish will usually swim forward and latch onto the fisherman’s hand, as a defensive maneuver, in order to try to escape the hole. If the fish is particularly large, the noodler can hook the hand around its gills.
Most noodlers have a spotter who will help them bring the catfish in, either to shore or to their boat. Fishing in pairs or groups is considered important for safety, and also makes noodling a more social activity.
“The characteristics of a successful noodler include the Hulk’s upper body strength, Sponge Bob’s breath control, Robin Williams’ selective insanity and a spouse who can maintain a cool façade while hoping they won’t have to raise the children alone,” said Susen Foster of Greater Success Marketing & Publishing. “Prepare to bring in the granddaddy of all catfish without losing a single digit.”
For those not participating in the tournament, Pauls Valley, which bills itself as “not your ordinary small town”, also has a history on display with steam locomotives, pioneer collectibles and a life-size Spiderman. For more information on the tournament and other Pauls Valley offerings, log on to or call at the Chamber of Commerce (405) 238-6491.
KOTV- Channel 6, Tulsa morning anchor and reporter Tess Maune, met her future husband, Matt, as a result of her first noodling story. Now, they enjoy recreational noodling.
When asked what she enjoys about it, Maune laughingly exclaimed, “Everything. It’s the adrenaline rush. There are no words to describe it--- getting bit.”
Noodling lit the fire for the outdoors in Maune.
While noodling, she wears a glove and sleeve. It helps protect her skin and arms from some of the nicks and bruising.
“With the 51 lb. catfish that I caught last summer, it bit me up to my elbow,” said Maune.
She practices catch and release while noodling, especially with the big catches. Maune backs the catfish back into its hole, tail-first.
Maune and her husband have caught the same fish, from the same hole up to three times in the same summer.
She has a great respect for the catfish and its environment.
Noodling even spawned a television series called Hillbilly Handfishin’ which can be seen on Hulu.
It featured a family from the town of Temple, located in southwest Oklahoma, and their business of guiding paying customers on a river and introducing them to the sport of noodling. Five-time world champion Okie noodler Skipper Bivins runs Big Fish Adventures and describes this style of fishing as an adrenaline junkie’s paradise.
The episode we viewed of this reality show featured two surfer dudes from California, a nice couple from the OKC area and two yuppie business ladies looking to cross something off their “bucket list” before leaving this terra firma.
The method used on Hillbilly Handfishin’ involved placing your bare foot in the hole where the catfish resided. After the whiskered prey latched on, they grabbed its mouth with their hand and hauled in the catch. I’m not sure the ladies’ manicures or pedicures will ever be the same.
According to www.okie noodling.com, filmmaker Bradley Beesley brought the strange subculture of bare-handed catfishing to the screen in 2001 with “Okie Noodling”.
In Okie Noodling 2, he returns to his home state of Oklahoma to see how the sport has evolved over the last decade. Revisiting the colorful, original cast and meeting some new and eccentric fishermen, this film explores the legalization issues and commercialization of this once backwoods practice.
The trailer for the documentary can be viewed at www.bradleybeesley.com/okn2trailer.htm .
A civil engineer from Broken Arrow Kyle Cortiana, took up the sport of noodling while in college. “Most people that noodle will tell you they like rivers best, however I prefer lakes,” Cortiana said. “There are several reasons for this such as less encounters with beavers, cottonmouths, and snapping turtles. Keep in mind you cannot keep any channels or blues that you catch while noodling, only flathead catfish.”
The noodling season traditionally begins around Memorial Day when the water temperature reaches 70 degrees.
“Buoyancy is a powerful tool that lies heavily to a noodler’s advantage,” Cortiana said. “Think of how light everyone seems while swimming in a pool, it doesn’t take much effort to lift and maneuver large objects while under water. As long as you have your feet firm to the bottom, you have complete control of the fish and the decision to release the fish or hang on is entirely up to you.”
Bait and tackle? Nope, just bring what you were born with.
Reach Kilgore at jkilgoreoutdoors.com.
