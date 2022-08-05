With temperatures hovering in the triple digits, it’s hard to imagine that fall, cooler temperatures and hunting season are fast approaching.
Having recently turned 65, the realization has hit home that my body is aging even though my passion for hunting is still youthful and strong. I always harken back to the following story.
A few years ago, I read an article about a middle-aged fellow who for years had yearned to go after and harvest a Dall sheep.
His hunt had him searching Alaska’s Wrangle Mountain range for the quarry.
After saving his hard-earned coin for the trip, he found out that once there, he was not in adequate physical condition to make the most of his plans.
If he had gotten off his duff and prepared himself in advance, he wouldn’t have come home with $10,000 less in his bank account and a lot of misery to boot.
We often spend money on equipment, leases, outfitted hunts and other things.
But how much time do we spend getting ourselves in shape to track that trophy deer or haul out that quarter of an elk on our back?
I also happened to read an article authored by Tracy Breen, an outdoor writer for bowhunting.com.
It centered on hunters preparing for the upcoming season by getting in better physical condition.
According to a study done by Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak Michigan, it was revealed that hunting can put people at greater risk of a heart attack.
“During the study, the researchers attached heart monitors to 25 deer hunters,” Breen wrote. “They discovered that while hunting, many of the test subject’s heart rates exceeded what the hospital recommends even for an extremely fit athlete.”
Some hunters heart rates were over 100 percent of the maximum heart rate obtained on a stress test.
Walking in the woods, the excitement of spotting a deer and, after the animal is taken, dragging the deer to your vehicle will send your heart rate up.
When I was twenty-something, being in shape wasn’t a problem. Now, it’s the middle of my body that keeps giving me trouble.
I must admit that I am a Blue Bell ice cream addict. Those that know me know that I like to end my day with a bowl full of Black Walnut or Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. I’ve been trying to end my day recently with a big bowl of watermelon.
Last year’s hunting season was really tough because I was recovering from a broken ankle. Hopefully, I will be more mobile this year.
Having a beautiful place to walk, I’ve just got to put down the remote and go do it.
Of course, before beginning any exercise program or eating plan, you should consult your physician.
With that being said, the next item on the list was to take advantage of all the fresh items at your local farmer’s market or grocery store.
We’ve been stocking up on sweet corn, green beans, tomatoes, peaches and watermelon.
Just as we are always sure to take the right clothing for the climate and habitation, I am hoping to take a healthier me along this year.
I need every advantage I can get.
Reach John Kilgore at jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com.
